State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s update on Thursday night. While new cases ticked up, hospitalizations linked to the virus declined as the county remained at the low level for the 18th time in 19 weeks.
State College
The Little Flat Fire Tower: A must-see, any time of year
Rothrock State Forest is often said to be right in the Centre Region’s backyard. Indeed, it feels that way, with many trailheads and hiking trails less than 15 miles from the heart of State College. It is one of the reasons I love living here. Those who know me...
State College
No Free Lunch: Bair warns of challenges for fire, EMS services
Steve Bair loves helping people, but he acknowledges that he isn’t a fan of waiting to see the results of his work. So, what better way to contribute than in the fire service?. Bair first volunteered in 1975 at age 17 in Lower Paxton Township and was quickly hooked.
State College
Penn State Has Not Reimbursed Pa. State Police for Security at Proud Boys Event
STATE COLLEGE — Pennsylvania State Police sent 70 employees to Penn State’s University Park campus in October to provide additional security for an event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group. But unlike the local police departments that assisted Penn State police...
State College
Black History Project uncovering county stories
Bellefonte is celebrated for its role in the Underground Railroad, and for the Quaker ironmasters who assisted and employed Blacks fleeing slavery. Far less is known about the daily lives and contributions of Blacks in Centre County during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, including those who played crucial roles in Underground Railroad operations.
State College
Best Bites for Li’l Appetites: Tasty local kids’ meals
Picking a restaurant where every member of the family will be satisfied can be tricky. Luckily, Happy Valley is home to a wide variety of eateries where kids can enjoy a tasty meal, whether they’re adventurous eaters or refuse anything but chicken fingers. Some pint-sized diners may have a more refined palate but don’t necessarily need the whole adult portion, so kids’ meals fit the bill. And Mom and Dad don’t have to pay the adult portion price!
State College
Penn State Wrestling Downs Iowa 23-14 in Top-2 Battle at the Bryce Jordan Center
Penn State wrestling’s stars came through big in the clutch as the top-ranked Nittany Lions (11-0, 4-0) outlasted No. 2 Iowa (12-1, 5-1) 23-14 on Friday night in front of a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center crowd. Among the night’s crucial moments for Penn State, No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young got...
