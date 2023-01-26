ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

State College

Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s update on Thursday night. While new cases ticked up, hospitalizations linked to the virus declined as the county remained at the low level for the 18th time in 19 weeks.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

The Little Flat Fire Tower: A must-see, any time of year

Rothrock State Forest is often said to be right in the Centre Region’s backyard. Indeed, it feels that way, with many trailheads and hiking trails less than 15 miles from the heart of State College. It is one of the reasons I love living here. Those who know me...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Black History Project uncovering county stories

Bellefonte is celebrated for its role in the Underground Railroad, and for the Quaker ironmasters who assisted and employed Blacks fleeing slavery. Far less is known about the daily lives and contributions of Blacks in Centre County during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, including those who played crucial roles in Underground Railroad operations.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Best Bites for Li’l Appetites: Tasty local kids’ meals

Picking a restaurant where every member of the family will be satisfied can be tricky. Luckily, Happy Valley is home to a wide variety of eateries where kids can enjoy a tasty meal, whether they’re adventurous eaters or refuse anything but chicken fingers. Some pint-sized diners may have a more refined palate but don’t necessarily need the whole adult portion, so kids’ meals fit the bill. And Mom and Dad don’t have to pay the adult portion price!
STATE COLLEGE, PA

