Memphis, TN

Memphis PD Shuts Down SCORPION Unit Involved in Tyre Nichols' Death

The special task force to which all 5 officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death belonged is being dismantled for good ... an about-face after the top dog said she wouldn't do it. The Memphis Police Department announced Saturday they were deactivating the SCORPION Unit effective immediately ... this in the...
Tyre Nichols death: Memphis police 'permanently deactivate' SCORPION Unit

The Memphis Police Department announced on Saturday that it has permanently deactivated its "Scorpion Unit" after the death of Tyre Nichols. Members of the Scorpion Unit were involved in the traffic stop on Jan. 7 that officials say led to Nichols dying at a local hospital days later. "Today, Memphis...
Former Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death allegedly beat up inmate in 2015

One of five Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols allegedly beat up an inmate nearly eight years ago, according to a lawsuit filed by the victim. Cordarlrius Sledge, 34, was serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault when he was allegedly beaten in the Shelby County Division of Corrections by ex-Memphis police officer Demetrius Haley, 30, and another officer on May 16, 2015. Haley was a correction officer at the Shelby County Corrections Department at the time.
