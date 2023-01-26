ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors

Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Radio Ink

KHTK Sacramento Adds ‘Deuce & Mo’

Bonneville’s Sacramento sports outlet KHTK (1140 AM, Sactown Sports) has hired a pair of on-air talent from NBC Sports for a new local show. The program, Deuce & Mo, began airing on KHTK this Monday and is hosted by Sacramento Kings radio broadcaster Deuce Mason and NBC Sports California pre- and post-game host Morgan Ragan.
SACRAMENTO, CA
