Elderly Dog Left Outside for Years Forced To Be Put Down After Being Mauled
"As with all chained dogs, he was very vulnerable to animal attacks," Catie Cryar from PETA told Newsweek.
Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador
A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o'clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
Couple missing with newborn baby may have been sleeping rough, police fear
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon last seen on 7 January in east London after buying tent and bedding
Woman's Body Found Eaten by Her Pet Dogs After Dying at Home
Worried neighbors called the police after a bad smell emanated from the home of the 67-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer, who lived alone with several animals.
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Schoolgirl Bitten by Black Mamba in Class Dies Within Minutes of Attack
Melody Chiputura, described as a "promising student," died before a doctor could treat her wounds.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
4-year-old Athena Brownfield's caretaker allegedly beat her to death, according to arrest affidavit
Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him.
Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’
The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died
The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The bodies of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll County Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
Men injured giraffe with bottle and posted video on Snapchat after breaking into zoo
Two men have avoided prison after breaking into a zoo and injuring a giraffe before posting a video about it on Snapchat.The pair threw a bucket and bottle of disinfectant into the enclosure, with the bottle hitting the giraffe on the neck. One of the giraffes suffered an injury to its leg with two long gashes after knocking against the doors of its enclosure in distress.Items were also found in the tiger, penguin and cheetah enclosures, with the pair having thrown them causing distress to the animals.Bradley Green and Nathan Daniels, both from Fareham, Hampshire, admitted breaking into Marwell Zoo,...
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody
Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it
STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section
A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
Family lawsuit alleges a 97-year-old grandmother 'froze to death' after being locked outside of an assisted living facility
Surveillance footage showed Mary Jo Staub banging on doors of the Lavender Farms facility in Louisville, Colorado, after she became locked outside.
