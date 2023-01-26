ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Dogington Post

Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador

A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o'clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
The Independent

Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’

The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
People

Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died

The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The bodies of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll County Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Men injured giraffe with bottle and posted video on Snapchat after breaking into zoo

Two men have avoided prison after breaking into a zoo and injuring a giraffe before posting a video about it on Snapchat.The pair threw a bucket and bottle of disinfectant into the enclosure, with the bottle hitting the giraffe on the neck. One of the giraffes suffered an injury to its leg with two long gashes after knocking against the doors of its enclosure in distress.Items were also found in the tiger, penguin and cheetah enclosures, with the pair having thrown them causing distress to the animals.Bradley Green and Nathan Daniels, both from Fareham, Hampshire, admitted breaking into Marwell Zoo,...
The Independent

Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home

A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
The Independent

Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’

A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
One Green Planet

Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody

Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
CBS Sacramento

Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
STOCKTON, CA
The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...

