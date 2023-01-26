Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
DignityMoves and County Announce the Launch of Comprehensive Plan to solve Interim Housing Needs
In partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, DignityMoves announced [last week] the launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County, a bold initiative to create sufficient Interim Supportive Housing for everyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the County of Santa Barbara. [Last week], the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported...
Noozhawk
YMCA Opens Santa Barbara’s Only Center for Transitional-Age Clients Experiencing Homelessness
The first center for young adults ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness has opened at 701 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. The Haley Street Navigation Center is designed for transitional-age clients who are either experiencing homelessness or need help attaining basic needs such as food and clothing.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Neighbors Air Concerns About Planned Hope Village Project to House Homeless Residents
A meeting about a proposed temporary village for homeless residents on Santa Barbara County-owned land at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria drew angry comments, questions and some support on Wednesday night from neighbors and others. Hope Village would have 94 cabins to house more than 100 people at...
santabarbaraca.gov
Santa Barbara Expands Services to Address the Needs of Unsheltered Individuals After Hours in the Downtown and Waterfront Areas
For the first time ever, the City will have the presence of a homeless outreach team during the evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the Waterfront. The City will also be continuing its commitment to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the entire City during weekday hours. On Tuesday, the City Council approved a new contract with City Net to provide these expanded services given their proven track record and responsiveness to both the needs of our unsheltered population as well as the concerns of residents, business owners and visitors.
Two Disaster Recovery Centers open in Santa Barbara County
A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in both North and South Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by this month's storms.
Santa Barbara Co. opening 2 storm assistance centers this weekend
Two Disaster Recovery/Local Assistance Centers will be opening in Santa Barbara County this weekend to provide resources for residents who were impacted by recent storms.
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor
Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
Santa Barbara Edhat
United Way Offers Free Tax Help to Local Residents
As tax season approaches, low- to moderate-income Santa Barbara County residents will have the opportunity to put more money back in their pocket with the help of United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA). From Feb. 6 to April 18, volunteers at VITA sites...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara to See Surge in State Water Deliveries
Recent storms have boosted California’s water supply, allowing the State Water Project (SWP) to increase its water delivery to 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians across the state, including in Santa Barbara. On Thursday, the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that, based on the amount...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California
First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Disaster Recovery Centers Reopening on Saturday
A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)/Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be opening in both north and south Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by the January 2023 Storms. The DRC/LAC is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal...
Noozhawk
Volunteers Working to Rebuild Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara After Flood Damage
About two weeks after the major storm that caused flooding and damage across Santa Barbara County, dozens of volunteers are making progress repairing the Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara building, where parts of the church were left under water from flooding. While work is being done to restore the building, the...
sitelinesb.com
Slickly Renovated Mansion Seeks $20 Million
Noteworthy new listings…. The listing for 999 Romero Canyon Drive ($19.95 million) says the 2002 property is hitting the market for the first time, which is technically accurate, although it did change hands off-market in May 2021 for $9.91 million. Now comes the flip attempt. The house is a biggie—11,000 square feet on 2.43 acres, with “a guest house, bocce ball and lookout terrace, sports court, private hiking trails, and an animal barn”—and, to the seller’s credit, the design choices are far from safe and boring. But you might wish that $20 million would buy more distance from the neighbors. P.S. Which movie is that on the bedroom TV?
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Santa Barbara County saw $150 million in storm damages — but there’s a ‘silver lining’
Debris removal will cost the Central Coast county an estimated $83 million.
Lompoc’s federal correctional facility has a recruitment day on Feb. 4
The Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc is having a national recruitment day on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 403 Oakridge Rd. in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s federal correctional facility has a recruitment day on Feb. 4 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward
Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
Ventura County Reporter
Big changes for Santa Paula
Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
Coastal View
Dog park debate roils Carpinteria
A significant part of Monday’s five-hour Carpinteria City Council meeting saw fierce debate over the fate of the El Carro off-leash dog park pilot program, and the council found itself caught between dueling residents. “I’m not a dog hater,” commenter George Lehtinen said during public comment, showing off photos...
Comments / 2