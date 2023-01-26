ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Celina Fire Captain completes Managing Officer Program through National Fire Academy

One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city. During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.
CELINA, TX
Frisco schedules Universal park 'meet and greet' events for Jan. 31

The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park...
FRISCO, TX
Organization gears up to host 2023 McKinney Black History Month events

After an inaugural run last year, the McKinney Black History Month Committee is gearing up to host another full month of events highlighting and celebrating Black lives and voices. “We created last year’s group of events and had a really positive response,” said Dr. Geré Feltus, McKinney City Council member...
MCKINNEY, TX
Schmidt reflects on memorable run at Prosper as he prepares for move to A&M Consolidated

It may seem hard to believe in hindsight, but Brandon Schmidt wasn't entirely sure if he was ready to be a head coach. Schmidt had coached for nine years as an assistant at Cedar Park, contributing to a state championship run in 2012, before making the trek north to Prosper to join Chris Ross' staff for the 2015 season. When Ross made the move to the college ranks to be an assistant at Boise State the following year, Schmidt was promoted to take his place in May 2016.
PROSPER, TX
Prosper's Brandon Schmidt named Coach of the Year on SLM All-Area Football Team

In June 2021, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper tweeted a question pondering the state’s most underrated high school football coach. And although the responses were vast, spanning all areas of the state, one of the names most frequently mentioned was Schmidt.
Rock Hill boys fend off furious Prosper comeback; Lady Eagles roll in rivalry rematch

With each fourth-quarter possession, the cheers and chants grew louder inside the Prosper boys basketball team's gymnasium — and for good reason. The Eagles played catch-up all game long opposite city rival Rock Hill, trailing by as many as 20 points early in the third quarter before mounting a dizzying rally that saw the team creep to within two points late in the contest.
PROSPER, TX
KICKER, 2ND TEAM: Kaden Lorick, senior, Celina

Lorick was voted as his district’s special teams player of the year for the second straight season and for good reason. Supplying an edge for the Bobcats in special teams, Lorick managed to convert 8-of-12 field goals on the year with a long of 45 yards, to go along with kicking 72-of-73 on extra points to help Celina advance to the regional semifinals.
CELINA, TX

