ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gwen Knapp, Prominent Sports Reporter and Philadelphia Inquirer Columnist Remembered

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BL3k4_0kS9Oao300
Photo byDefector.

Wilmington-native Gwen Knapp, a prominent sportswriter and The Philadelphia Inquirer and The San Francisco Chronicle columnist, died on January 20 aged 61, writes Kevin Draper for The New York Times.

Knapp spent close to three decades reporting on sports, nearly a decade of that as an editor and a reporter at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Most recently, she worked as an editor on the sports desk of The New York Times. She got her love for sports from her mother, who was a huge fan of Philadelphia Phillies.

She was one of the few women to hold the title of a sports columnist in 1995. She was best known among sports fans for focusing on hard subjects of racism, sexism, and drugs.

Some of her columns drew the ire of some of the sports’ biggest names, including champion cyclist Lance Armstrong. Knapp had raised doubts about the validity of Armstrong’s performances even before his third of seven consecutive Tour de France victories and well before most other journalists in the United States.

However her writing was proven to be correct when Armstrong admitted years later to having taken banned drugs during all his Tour victories.

Read more about Gwen Knapp in The New York Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Temple News

New Big 5 format announced

After months of searching for a new event to generate excitement surrounding Big 5 basketball, Philadelphia programs have agreed to a new format for the 2023-24 season. The City 6 schools, which are comprised of Temple University, Drexel University, Villanova University, La Salle University, Saint Joseph’s University and the University of Pennsylvania, will be split into two three-team pods, The Athletic reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Travel back to 1960s South Philly

Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy