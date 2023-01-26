Read full article on original website
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
