Obituary: Jerry Duane Gilbert
Jerry Duane Gilbert, 82, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on January 26th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 13th, 1940, in Alco, Arkansas to Orbie and Chloe Mae Caston Gilbert. Jerry was a devoted Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a...
Obituary: Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston
Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston passed away on January 23, 2023. Polly was born in. Saffell, Arkansas near the community of Strawberry, Arkansas, on July 7, 1925, to Azro and Dove Irene (Edwards) Whitmire. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, Grant, Millard, Melvin and Alfred, two sisters, Louise and Betty Ann, and two half-brothers.
Oliver welcomed as provider at White River Health Family Care Southside
White River Health Family Care in Southside has announced it welcomes David “Tanner” Oliver, APRN, MSN, FNP-C. Oliver joins APRNs James Bridgeman, Jennifer Blaney, and Brandon Womack. As a family nurse practitioner, Oliver provides healthcare to patients of all ages. He is available for the treatment of acute...
County judge’s office releases more info on new senior citizens facility
Featured image: Using a new piece of county equipment, Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery delivered the ceremonial crushing blow to buildings on the property as the site is prepared for the construction of the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program facility. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery’s office has released details...
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
Construction begins on new home for Paragould police
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest construction in Paragould is looking to put city employees and the police department under the same roof for the first time. The city tore down an old house right across the street where their offices are now and will build a new headquarters from scratch.
Potential winter weather leaves crews with short turnaround to prepare
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews across the Natural State are working around the clock to recover from recent snowfall and prepare for the potential of more winter weather in the forecast. Thousands of hours have been spent cleaning up the winter weather this week. Next week, a chance for winter...
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic changes are coming to Jonesboro; the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the city of Jonesboro are working together to build a bypass from Interstate 555 to U.S. Highway 49. The bypass would start the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and catch U.S. Highway 49...
Obituary: Claude Shelton Sutterfield
Claude Shelton Sutterfield, 74, of Mountain View died on Jan. 27, 2023, at Stone County Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1948, at Sylamore, the son of Doris Ina (White) and Leo Carl Sutterfield Sr. Survivors include sisters-in-law, Linda Sutterfield of Mountain View and Susan Sutterfield of North Little...
Crash with possible injuries on I-555
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a Thursday afternoon crash with possible injuries on Interstate 555. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 26 at mile marker 46.7 in Jonesboro near the Strawfloor Road exit. According to ArDOT, there were...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
Accidental shooting in Jonesboro turned into investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday. According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot in the leg at a home on West...
Suspect identified in Craighead County murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – A homicide is under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody facing a charge of first-degree murder. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told NEA Report the department was working the homicide Friday morning (January 27) at 116 County Road 457 in Craighead County. It began at about 3 AM with a 911 call reporting a female gunshot victim, Rolland said.
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
$10K in cash, over $20K in property reported stolen from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. – A major theft was reported this morning to the Jonesboro Police Department. It happened at the business “Kam Kollection,” 2005 East Highland Drive, sometime between January 21 and January 26, when the report was filed. The building owner noticed the burglary Thursday morning and contacted the renter, who arrived a short time later. Responding police noted the front door was propped open with a shelf from inside of the business and merchandise was thrown all over, including in the grass outside the front of the store.
Report: Suspect stole $15,000 from Walmart cash registers for months
JONESBORO, Ark. – A felony theft investigation is underway in Jonesboro and the victim is Walmart. The report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says between October 1, 2022 and January 18, 2023 at the Walmart on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, a suspect has been stealing money from cash registers.
'No power here:' Stone County residents, businesses still without power after winter storm
Mountain View (KATV) — Some residents in Stone County are still without power after heavy snow hit the area earlier this week. Since the winter storm, most of the businesses in downtown Mountain View have not reopened. Tammie Linderman owns Bestie's Hidden Treasures in Mountain View. She told KATV...
Police: Searcy drug bust finds ecstasy & Xanax possibly laced with fentanyl, gun
Searcy police and agents with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force said they found hundreds of pills of ecstasy and Xanax in a drug bust that they note could possibly be laced with fentanyl.
