Cocoa Beach, FL

hometownnewsbrevard.com

Melbourne landfill to soon reach capacity

MELBOURNE — The landfill at Brevard County’s Solid Waste Department Sarno Facility, located at 3379 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne, is expected to be at capacity within the next two months, according to Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County Government in an e-mail to Hometown News. Mr. Walker...
MELBOURNE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home

WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
WINDERMERE, FL
WESH

Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

pOpshelf now open in Melbourne

MELBOURNE — pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Melbourne is now open on 7201 Shoppes Drive in Viera. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. Customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience, as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!
MELBOURNE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brightline closures to go into effect

Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

