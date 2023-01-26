MELBOURNE — pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Melbourne is now open on 7201 Shoppes Drive in Viera. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. Customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience, as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!

