VIDEO: Charges recommended for man caught beating shark to death with hammer
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended charges for a man after he was filmed beating a shark with a hammer, according to reports.
click orlando
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
10NEWS
Florida wildlife officials recommend charges against man seen beating shark with hammer
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has recommended charges be pressed against a man recently seen out of Indian Harbour Beach beating a shark with a hammer. WESH reports FWC is proposing two misdemeanors against the man after an investigation. The State's Attorney's...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Melbourne landfill to soon reach capacity
MELBOURNE — The landfill at Brevard County’s Solid Waste Department Sarno Facility, located at 3379 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne, is expected to be at capacity within the next two months, according to Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County Government in an e-mail to Hometown News. Mr. Walker...
Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
click orlando
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
fox35orlando.com
Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home
WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
WESH
Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
fox13news.com
Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
Man sues Brevard County Sheriff for wrongful ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ appearance
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Wayne Ivey, saying he was wrongly featured on the sheriff’s eye-catching Facebook segment “Wheel of Fugitive,” costing him his job. David A. Gay said Ivey’s show featured his face and name four times...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
pOpshelf now open in Melbourne
MELBOURNE — pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Melbourne is now open on 7201 Shoppes Drive in Viera. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. Customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience, as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!
Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
2 charged in connection with beating of 82-year-old woman with dementia
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Two people are facing charges concerning the beating of an 82-year-old woman with dementia. Rockledge police said the man beat the woman while the other worker helped cover up the evidence. Rockledge Deputy Police Chief Donna Seyferth said what happened at Alura Senior Living on Christmas...
Suspect who died during shootout with Brevard County deputies identified
MELBOURNE BEACH. Fla. — A man who was found dead after an armed standoff with Brevard County deputies near Melbourne Beach on Wednesday has been identified as Kenneth Lassiter, 59, deputies announced Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies were in...
Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
mynews13.com
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
Sheriff: Suspect involved in standoff with Brevard deputies found dead
MELBOURNE BEACH. Fla. — The man involved in an armed standoff with Brevard County deputies near Melbourne Beach Wednesday afternoon was found dead inside the home. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies were in the process of serving a drug warrant when a man armed with a shotgun opened fire on deputies.
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
cw34.com
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
WESH
Brightline closures to go into effect
Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
