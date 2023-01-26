Read full article on original website
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
NYS Music
The Van Pelt Announce First New Album in 25 years, Saint Vitus Bar show
For the first time in 25 years, New York City based The Van Pelt have announced their upcoming fourth studio album, Artisans & Merchants, which will be released March 17th. The album will join a series of shows, including stops at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar. The album was recorded...
NYS Music
Welcome to Hell: Death Kings Thrash Garcia’s at UM After-Party
“Welcome to Hell” shouted Ryan Stasik from the stage as fans marched into Garcia’s directly following the Umphrey’s McGee show on Saturday, January 21st in Port Chester. It was a big night for the bass player. Not only was he celebrating UM’s 25th birthday, he was also throwing the official Death Kings after-party under the moniker ‘Bassik Stasik Presents.’
NYS Music
World Music Institute Announces Spring And Summer Season
Celebrating their 38th year in NYC, World Music Institute has announced their spring and summer 2023 season with sixteen performances featuring artists from over a dozen countries. About World Music Institute. Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of...
NYS Music
Phil Firetog Trio & Co. Share Emotional Single “How A Heart Breaks”
Long Island-based alternative acoustic “mom rock” group Phil Firetog Trio & Co. have just released their upcoming single “How A Heart Breaks.” The single is an uptempo pop-rock track about dealing with grief and memorializing loved ones. “How A Heart Breaks” describes heartache whilst retaining the...
Reopening In Brooklyn
Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
westchestermagazine.com
7 Iconic Westchester Pizzas to Order for Super Bowl Sunday
If your Super Bowl order includes “cinna-stix,” we’re taking away your Westchester Parks card. Here are the local pies you should be ordering. Super Bowl Sunday is infamous as one of the biggest pizza consumption days of the year. While in many parts of the county people drop their pizza bucks on delivery, Westchester is pizza country, and our standards are a bit loftier than Domino’s or the Hut. The biggest game of the year calls for an equally important pie. Here are seven of our favorites.
New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Breaks Bones In New Incident Involving Classic Vehicle
Popular comedian Jay Leno is yet again recovering from injuries sustained from an incident related to a classic vehicle: this time, a motorcycle. Earlier Report - New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Jokes About Himself In Stand-Up Return After Burn Injuries (Video) Leno, the 72-year-old former host of the Tonight Show,...
News 12
East End Full Show: Long Island Aquarium, saying goodbye to Main Street Haircutters
Doug Geed takes a trip to the perfect spot to beat the winter blues - the Long Island Aquarium. Also, a look inside Main Street Haircutters in Riverhead before they close their doors for good. MORE INFORMATION. Main Street (Route 25), Riverhead.
13 Landmarks You Should See Before You Die In New York State
Planning some trips on a budget this summer? It's always surprising how many New Yorkers haven't seen some of these incredible landmarks. Many of us have lived here our entire lives, yet haven't seen some of the most famous landmarks in the Empire State. We stay in our own little part of the state and don't venture off the 90 much to see the rest.
riverjournalonline.com
Chick-fil-A is coming to Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley will soon be home to its first Chick-fil-A, with the well-known restaurant chain set to open a new location in Westchester County, New York. Plans for this new location have been in development since early 2022, when Chick-fil-A began working with Hudson Valley officials to find the perfect location for their new franchise.
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
westchestermagazine.com
8 Westchester Bakeries You Have to Try for Valentine’s Day
Craving something sweet after dinner? Head to these dessert maestros to guarantee a little bit of cupid lovin’ before you adjourn for the evening. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or treating yourself, these lovable holiday-themed desserts will make you wonder why they aren’t available year-round.
westviewnews.org
A View of Two Neighborhood Chocolate Shops
I came to chocolate relatively late in life; at age 24, to be precise, when Valrhona Chocolate began to export to the United States in the mid-1980s. Pastry chefs everywhere clamored for the high-quality French base chocolate (also known as couverture). I discovered it in Gotham Bar and Grill’s signature dark chocolate cake. True, I’d had some version of dark chocolate as a child, in Bosco and in Nonpareils, but this was dark chocolate of a very distinct sort—it was stormy and so full-flavored. Flash forward to the present, when quality dark and milk chocolate can be had in so many wonderful shapes and forms, right here in Greenwich Village, at Li-Lac Chocolates and See’s Candies.
Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar
The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida
With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
Where to find delicious and healthy salads in Westchester NY
Now that we have entered a fresh new year, it is time to start eating healthy. Or at least try to. And what is a good way to begin this pursuit in the New Year? But with a salad, of course! There are plenty of eateries in Westchester offering a plethora of delicious salad options. So if you want to keep those resolutions intact while enjoying dining out, check out these popular salad spots.
