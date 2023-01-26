ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Tara Stoiber
3d ago

Will the new landfill be for Brevard county only? Poor planning. The new one should already completed.

hometownnewsbrevard.com

Community Calendar for week 01-27-23

Brick Builders, ages 5-11 Come join us! We will have a theme each time, a story, and plenty of time to build models in groups! At the Suntree/Viera Public Library on 902 Jordan Blass Dr. in Melbourne. For more information call: 321-255-4404. From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Medicaid Planning...
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

pOpshelf now open in Melbourne

MELBOURNE — pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Melbourne is now open on 7201 Shoppes Drive in Viera. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. Customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience, as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Brightline closures to go into effect

Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport

Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Orlando Airport Adds NEW Route

We keep a close eye on all the news coming out of the airport like transportation changes and updates coming to the airport itself. A few months ago it was announced that a new Canadian airline would add a route to and from Orlando Airport in January, and now that day is finally here.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
COCOA BEACH, FL

