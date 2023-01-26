Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Chief: Homelessness is a 'community issue'
The City of Gainesville has seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in the area. Not including people housed in extended stays or living in their cars, there are over 150 accounted for homeless people in the city of Gainesville. Gainesville City Police Chief Jay Parrish spoke...
YAHOO!
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her. Channel 2 has...
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Schools to purchase 17 acres for new elementary school
Hall County School Board members voted Monday to move forward with the purchase of 17 acres on McEver Road for a new elementary school. According to officials, the new elementary school is intended to bring together the populations of two existing schools — McEver Elementary and Oakwood Elementary. The combination of the two student bodies will create a single, 1,000-student K-5 school. The exact location of the property is 5226 McEver Road, near the United Methodist Church, north of West Hall Middle School.
Red and Black
Where to find weeknight trivia events in Athens
Whether you’re a college student or juggling a family, it can be hard to get out on a weeknight and take a much-needed breather from school, work and other responsibilities. But for many Athenians, trivia provides the perfect midweek respite from weekday stress. The Red & Black compiled a...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
Red and Black
UGA celebrates 238th birthday at annual Founders Day
In honor of the University of Georgia’s 238th birthday, students, faculty and organizations gathered on Friday morning at Tate Plaza to celebrate UGA Founders Day, hosted by the Student Alumni Council. with tables representing different colleges, such as the Morehead Honors College and College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Red and Black
VIDEO: Athens salon provides safe space for cuts and colors
Ceremony Salon located in Athens, GA strives to provide haircare for all Athenians in a safe environment. Kelly is the video desk editor at The Red & Black, where she leads the video desk and covers both Athens and UGA events. In her free time, she can be found reviewing films on Letterboxd.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville philanthropist Jim Walters memorialized with statue
The legacy of longtime Gainesville businessman and philanthropist, James A. “Jim” Walters has been memorialized with a life-sized statue at Brenau University. An unveiling ceremony of the statue was held Wednesday on the front lawn of the Walters House at 305 Boulevard. It is one of the many spaces at Brenau and across Hall County bearing the Walters name in recognition of his philanthropy, according to a press release.
Parker retiring as head of Athens Housing Authority
Rick Parker is calling it a career, retiring as head of the Athens Housing Authority. It’s a post he’s held since 1989. The Athens Housing Authority says Connie Staudinger will take over as Parker’s replacement, stepping in in mid-February. Staudinger has worked in housing authority offices in Alexandria Virginia and Charlotte North Carolina.
14-year-old Ga. boy left paralyzed after robbery and shooting; family desperate for answers
JACKSON, Ga. — Pamela Sims says a van and a cell phone was taken from her 14-year-old son before he was shot and robbed while visiting a friend in Jackson, Georgia. “This is heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” Sims said. Sims says her son rode to Jackson with an...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Male and four juveniles arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and drugs; door of another residence kicked in a chrome book stolen
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Stolen vehicle –...
Red and Black
Q&A: Futurebirds founding member ‘Womz’ discusses Athens roots
In 2008, two University of Georgia students and fraternity brothers, Daniel Womack and Carter King, came together and created the indie rock band, Futurebirds. Later, they were joined by bassist Brannen Miles, Kiffy Myers on the pedal steel, guitarist and vocalist Thomas Johnson, Spencer Thomas on the keys and drummer Tom Myers. The Red and Black spoke with Womack to discuss the band’s creation, Athens roots and touring.
Red and Black
Morehead gives 10th State of the University address
On Jan. 25, University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead gave his annual State of the University address. Morehead reflected on UGA’s accomplishments of the last decade and announced new programs. Morehead is UGA’s 22nd president and has been the university president since 2013, making this his 10th State...
Red and Black
Hilsman Middle School principal resigns
Cappy Douglass, principal of Hilsman Middle School on Gaines School Road, resigned on Monday, according to a letter sent by Douglass. In the letter, Douglass said she accepted a position closer to her home. Douglass highlighted many improvements in the school from the work of various leadership teams with designated...
Red and Black
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Athenic Brewing Company to host Valentine’s Artist Market, Farm Burger adds seasonal salads and more
January is coming to a close, and local eateries have a variety of specials for the Athens community. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Athenic Brewing Company to host Valentine’s Artist Market. Athenic Brewing Company is hosting a Valentine’s Artist Market on Feb. 4. It will...
accesswdun.com
Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen
A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The DeKalb Police Department arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 50-year-old man. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rambling Way in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple lacerations and stab wounds. The...
Life in prison for Henry County man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s child
An 80-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the killing of his son’s fiancée’s child in Henry County, o...
Monroe Local News
Cold Case: WCSO seeks help solving 2004 cold case homicide involving a newborn
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 26,2023) – During the early morning hours of Sunday, April 18, 2004, Walton County Sheriff’s Investigators responded to a call out to Rockmore Road near its intersection with Old Zion Cemetery Road, east of Loganville. A local resident had observed what appeared to be...
