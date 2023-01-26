ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU, Moser make a statement

It’s been missing the last couple of weeks for Oklahoma basketball. After a rough three-game losing streak, highlighted by a miserable outing at TCU, very few expected Saturday afternoon to be the moment where it all came back for the Sooners. OU played its best game of the season...
Heim talks Sooners commitment

Staff writer/Videographer for @SoonerScoop of the Rivals network. @FranchiseOK Morning Show. Unofficial 40 Podcast/Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast. SoonerScoop.com's Eddie Radosevich catches up with 2023 Bethany (Okla.) athlete Taylor Heim on his Friday night commitment to Oklahoma. Heim will take his official visit to Norman over the weekend.
