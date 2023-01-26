Read full article on original website
KTSA
AAA Texas: Crude oil prices above $80/barrel, statewide average fuel prices continue rising
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Oil prices are on the rise as the war in Ukraine continues and China relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, according to AAA Texas. As crude oil prices remain north of $80 a barrel and oil demand increases, the Texas average price for regular unleaded remains the lowest in the country, but it is also well-above $3.00 per gallon right now.
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
KTSA
Rising egg prices could have heavy impact on Easter in Texas, US
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Easter Bunny could face challenges never before seen in 2023. Egg prices continue to set all-time per-dozen price records, and a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert does not expect that trend to reverse in the near future. David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension...
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
Texas oil, gas industry paid record $24.7 billion in taxes, state royalties in fiscal '22
(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry paid a record $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal 2022, by far the highest total in Texas history. It represents a 54% increase from its previous record of $16 billion paid in 2019, and more than double what it paid in fiscal 2021, according to a new report published by The Texas Oil & Gas Association. Production taxes grew by $5.8 billion, a 116% increase; royalties paid totaled...
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
Houston Chronicle
Internet in Texas to improve after state wins funding from US govt
Texas was awarded millions of dollars in funding from the U.S. government to improve internet access across the state. The state will receive $363 million in federal grants to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. "Almost 2.8...
Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states
(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
Things You Should Never Say If Involved in a Texas Auto Accident
There were news reports recently in San Angelo about an auto accident at an intersection where both drivers claimed to have the green light. Obviously, both drivers did not have the green light. Both drivers did, however, do the right thing by not saying otherwise. Whenever there is an auto...
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
What is the process behind water desalination?
MIDLAND, Texas — Water has always been a concern in West Texas. With little rain and other issues, the supply is always in question. One solution brought to attention by State Representative Brooks Landgraf was water desalination. Water desalination is the process where salt within brackish brown water is...
How fast can you merge in Texas?
If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?
KHOU
High egg prices fuel smuggling attempts
HOUSTON — With egg prices through the roof, many people are finding alternative ways to get their supply, even if it's illegal. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it's seeing a huge increase in egg smuggling at the borders. "We've experienced about a 300% increase in the interceptions...
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TXDOT to install new safety lighting at 11 area highway intersections
ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released plans to install new safety lighting at 11 area highways. The plans were awarded in January by the transportation department. “The nighttime lighting systems to be installed are safety enhancements that will provide LED lighting to increase visibility and...
