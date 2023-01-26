ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTSA

Rising egg prices could have heavy impact on Easter in Texas, US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Easter Bunny could face challenges never before seen in 2023. Egg prices continue to set all-time per-dozen price records, and a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert does not expect that trend to reverse in the near future. David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas oil, gas industry paid record $24.7 billion in taxes, state royalties in fiscal '22

(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry paid a record $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal 2022, by far the highest total in Texas history. It represents a 54% increase from its previous record of $16 billion paid in 2019, and more than double what it paid in fiscal 2021, according to a new report published by The Texas Oil & Gas Association. Production taxes grew by $5.8 billion, a 116% increase; royalties paid totaled...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Internet in Texas to improve after state wins funding from US govt

Texas was awarded millions of dollars in funding from the U.S. government to improve internet access across the state. The state will receive $363 million in federal grants to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. "Almost 2.8...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states

(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
TEXAS STATE
B93

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
KILLEEN, TX
NewsWest 9

What is the process behind water desalination?

MIDLAND, Texas — Water has always been a concern in West Texas. With little rain and other issues, the supply is always in question. One solution brought to attention by State Representative Brooks Landgraf was water desalination. Water desalination is the process where salt within brackish brown water is...
EL PASO, TX
KHOU

High egg prices fuel smuggling attempts

HOUSTON — With egg prices through the roof, many people are finding alternative ways to get their supply, even if it's illegal. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it's seeing a huge increase in egg smuggling at the borders. "We've experienced about a 300% increase in the interceptions...
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
TEXAS STATE
foxsportstexarkana.com

TXDOT to install new safety lighting at 11 area highway intersections

ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released plans to install new safety lighting at 11 area highways. The plans were awarded in January by the transportation department. “The nighttime lighting systems to be installed are safety enhancements that will provide LED lighting to increase visibility and...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

