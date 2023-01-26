Athens Restaurant Roundup: Athenic Brewing Company to host Valentine’s Artist Market, Farm Burger adds seasonal salads and more

Read full article on original website
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Red and Black
Where to find weeknight trivia events in Athens
Whether you’re a college student or juggling a family, it can be hard to get out on a weeknight and take a much-needed breather from school, work and other responsibilities. But for many Athenians, trivia provides the perfect midweek respite from weekday stress. The Red & Black compiled a...
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
Monroe Local News
On Stage Presents Rousing Bluegrass Musical ‘Smoke On The Mountain’
MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents “Smoke on the Mountain,” the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains, in nine performances Feb. 17-March 5. “’Smoke on the Mountain’ brings to...
Fun in Foco: Concerts and how kids can get a fun night out this weekend
(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this winter weekend in Forsyth County:. Kids Night Out Sparkle & Shine is at Halcyon on Saturday, January 28 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. This drop-off event is for children 3-10 years old. The evening includes dinner, games, crafts, singing, storytime, and twirling. For more information, visit here.
WXIA 11 Alive
One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list
DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
Red and Black
Q&A: Futurebirds founding member ‘Womz’ discusses Athens roots
In 2008, two University of Georgia students and fraternity brothers, Daniel Womack and Carter King, came together and created the indie rock band, Futurebirds. Later, they were joined by bassist Brannen Miles, Kiffy Myers on the pedal steel, guitarist and vocalist Thomas Johnson, Spencer Thomas on the keys and drummer Tom Myers. The Red and Black spoke with Womack to discuss the band’s creation, Athens roots and touring.
WXIA 11 Alive
Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House
ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
Red and Black
UGA celebrates 238th birthday at annual Founders Day
In honor of the University of Georgia’s 238th birthday, students, faculty and organizations gathered on Friday morning at Tate Plaza to celebrate UGA Founders Day, hosted by the Student Alumni Council. with tables representing different colleges, such as the Morehead Honors College and College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Popular Peloton Instructor Shares Health Update Following Unexpected Diagnosis
Leanne Hainsby is sharing some of her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
Albany Herald
BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit
Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively long.
WXIA 11 Alive
Battery company building plant in Georgia adding IT hub in Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga. — A South Korean battery maker with a $2.6 billion investment already slated for facilities in Jackson County plans to add an IT hub in Roswell. According to the Governor's Office, SK Battery will invest approximately $19 million in bringing the center onboard over the next few years, creating 200 high-tech jobs in Roswell.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville philanthropist Jim Walters memorialized with statue
The legacy of longtime Gainesville businessman and philanthropist, James A. “Jim” Walters has been memorialized with a life-sized statue at Brenau University. An unveiling ceremony of the statue was held Wednesday on the front lawn of the Walters House at 305 Boulevard. It is one of the many spaces at Brenau and across Hall County bearing the Walters name in recognition of his philanthropy, according to a press release.
accesswdun.com
Broad Street from E.E. Butler Parkway to Henry Road Way closed for maintenance
The City of Gainesville announced Wednesday evening that Broad Street from E.E. Butler Parkway to Henry Ward Way will be closed until further notice. The area was officially closed to traffic at 6:30 p.m. According to the city, Gainesville Water Resources is working to address an emergency sewer repair near the Hall County Courthouse.
accesswdun.com
New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024
A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
SK Battery, with thousands of jobs in Commerce, is adding hundreds in Roswell
Governor Brian Kemp says the SK Battery manufacturing firm that’s operating in Commerce is expanding, making plans to hire 200 workers at a regional hub facility in Roswell. State Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson says it’s a five-year investment of almost $20 million. From the Governor’s Office…. Governor...
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park
DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the ‘paw’fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left...
