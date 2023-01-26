Read full article on original website
Man hit by car in east valley dies, Metro says
A man struck by a car as he tried to cross near an intersection in the east valley on Jan. 21 has died, Metro Police said Saturday.
Fox5 KVVU
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo, NDOT says
UPDATE - 6:50 P.M. Some of the lanes on the I-15 southbound near Flamingo appear to be reopened after a crash that shut down traffic completely. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting a full closure of the I-15 southbound at Flamingo Road around 5:30 Friday evening.
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
Busy stretch of I-15 to close this weekend
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding drivers of the upcoming, full closure of north- and southbound I-15 this weekend. The freeway will close between Russell and Flamingo from 10 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday.
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
Fox5 KVVU
Officer, driver hospitalized after fiery crash on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is in the hospital after a vehicle fire on the Las Vegas Strip just after 4:30 Friday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and hit a palm tree in the center median.
Missing Las Vegas hiker, airman found dead near Red Rock Canyon after falling 250 feet
LAS VFEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year old hiker reported missing since Jan. 24 was found dead in the Red Rock Canyon area, according to sources. Luke Saunders, who was also an airman at Nellis Air Force Base, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near the Spring Mountain and Red Rock Canyon area, police had reported. […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
Uptick in deadly crashes along Red Rock Canyon and Pahrump lead to proposed construction project
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From Pahrump to Las Vegas, to Red Rock Canyon the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said those commutes need safety improvements. NDOT released its SR-160 & SR-159 corridor plan this month, which highlighted changes to the two highways it intends to pursue in the coming years following an uptick in fatal […]
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner
A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
Two-vehicle crash in southeast valley kills one, injures six, police say
A car and an SUV crashed in the southeast valley Saturday, killing one person and injuring six others, Metro Police said.
Shooting, crash closes northwest Las Vegas valley intersection
Police said a man driving a vehicle was shot twice and then crashed into a wall near the intersection. According to police, the man's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
Woman, 19, in critical condition after being struck by car in 2nd Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old woman was reportedly in critical condition Friday afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Just after 10 a.m. Friday, a 2004 Infinity G35 was driving east on Stewart Avenue approaching the intersection with Ronald Lane, near Pecos Road, while […]
casinonewsdaily.com
F1 in Las Vegas Even a Bigger Deal than Earlier Imagined
When the Super Bowl comes to town it’s always a big deal – but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most towns. The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, on the other hand, is expected to take place in Las Vegas every year from now on. In 2023 it is expected to make twice the economic impact Super Bowl LVIII will have when it comes to Allegiant Stadium in early 2024.
Station Casinos' new downtown Wildfire Casino opens in February
In two weeks, Station Casinos' new downtown Las Vegas Casino, Wildfire Casino, will open near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.
Las Vegas police: Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run sped through crash scene again minutes later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian before driving away, trying to clean evidence off of the vehicle, and speeding back through the crash scene, according to an arrest report. Joanna Meza, 19, is facing charges of reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, […]
KTNV
Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue...
Fox5 KVVU
NTSB preliminary report released on North Las Vegas crash that left 9 dead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The preliminary report on a six-vehicle crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Jan. 29, 2022, has been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Five adults and four children died in the crash, with seven members of the same family...
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
