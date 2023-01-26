ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Crash closes southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo, NDOT says

UPDATE - 6:50 P.M. Some of the lanes on the I-15 southbound near Flamingo appear to be reopened after a crash that shut down traffic completely. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting a full closure of the I-15 southbound at Flamingo Road around 5:30 Friday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Officer, driver hospitalized after fiery crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is in the hospital after a vehicle fire on the Las Vegas Strip just after 4:30 Friday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and hit a palm tree in the center median.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger

There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner

A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

F1 in Las Vegas Even a Bigger Deal than Earlier Imagined

When the Super Bowl comes to town it’s always a big deal – but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most towns. The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, on the other hand, is expected to take place in Las Vegas every year from now on. In 2023 it is expected to make twice the economic impact Super Bowl LVIII will have when it comes to Allegiant Stadium in early 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy