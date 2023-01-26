When the Super Bowl comes to town it’s always a big deal – but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most towns. The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, on the other hand, is expected to take place in Las Vegas every year from now on. In 2023 it is expected to make twice the economic impact Super Bowl LVIII will have when it comes to Allegiant Stadium in early 2024.

