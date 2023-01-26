Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Houston Chronicle
A child-size rifle with cartoon skulls, inspired by the AR-15, raises concerns
A Chicago-based gun manufacturer that unveiled a child-size rifle, promoting it with cartoon skulls showing a boy in a mohawk and a girl in ponytails, is grabbing attention again. Schmid Tool and WEE1 Tactical, the gun manufacturers that specialize in the popular AR-15 assault-style rifle, launched the JR-15 last January,...
Fmr Sec of State Mike Pompeo issues a frightening warning, says CCP has invaded ‘every major’ US university
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provides professional analysis of the ongoing threat that China poses to U.S. national security.
Comments / 0