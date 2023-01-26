ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision

The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Click2Houston.com

Former Texans QB Matt Schaub addresses Texans coaching search, DeMeco Ryans; Take our head coach poll

HOUSTON – The Texans are on the back end of their search for a new head coach and perhaps next week they could make it official. While 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are considered the favorites to land the job, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Philly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is also in the running.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Which Cleveland Browns Players Are Worth Trading In 2023

Here is the conclusion of my series looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we should trade Kareem Hunt for a day 2 pick, this is the perfect example of fans overvaluing their own players. It is important to remember during a trade you are trading contracts and not purely players, it is why rookie contract Chase Claypool goes for a 2nd and $20m a year Amari Cooper goes for a 5th.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

247Sports

