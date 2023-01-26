Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Georgia's Stetson Bennett Arrested
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett was arrested.
Former NFL Head Coach To Join Deion Sanders' Colorado Coaching Staff
Deion Sanders is still yet to coach his first FBS game. But he's already generated a lot of excitement about Colorado football since being hired by the school in December. Sanders has recruited quite a bit of high-profile talent to join him in Boulder, landing commitments from five-star cornerback ...
247Sports
Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas on public intoxication charge, per report
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday in Dallas on a public intoxication charge, police confirmed to WFAA. According to authorities, Bennett's arrest happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas. Police reportedly responded to Bennett "banging on doors" in the...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle
An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James' Tweet Is Going Viral After Lakers Loss To Celtics
LeBron James sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Yardbarker
Cowboys & Dak Prescott 'Need Help' In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin
The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers. “There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision
The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
First Tennessee surpasses all expectations for four-star OL
His first Tennessee visit exceeded all expectations for a four-star offensive tackle from North Carolina — he explained after his time at the Vols' junior day.
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
247Sports
USC signees Zachariach Branch, Malachi Nelson locks in five-star status; Makai Lemon loses fifth star
USC's 2023 class locked in two five-star signees in the final Top247 rankings on Thursday in wide receiver Zachariah Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson. The big surprise was the loss of a fifth star for wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon secured a fifth star in the middle of December, earning...
Click2Houston.com
Former Texans QB Matt Schaub addresses Texans coaching search, DeMeco Ryans; Take our head coach poll
HOUSTON – The Texans are on the back end of their search for a new head coach and perhaps next week they could make it official. While 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are considered the favorites to land the job, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Philly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is also in the running.
Which Cleveland Browns Players Are Worth Trading In 2023
Here is the conclusion of my series looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we should trade Kareem Hunt for a day 2 pick, this is the perfect example of fans overvaluing their own players. It is important to remember during a trade you are trading contracts and not purely players, it is why rookie contract Chase Claypool goes for a 2nd and $20m a year Amari Cooper goes for a 5th.
Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment
Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
247Sports
