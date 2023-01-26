Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan State notes: New running back Jaren Mangham embraces competition
East Lansing — Jaren Mangham was wearing Michigan State gear on Wednesday, sitting at a table in the media room at Spartan Stadium talking about playing at a program he grew up watching, doing so for a coach he already knows well and with the added bonus of playing with his little brother.
Detroit News
King offensive lineman Slack has big decision to make on Signing Day
Detroit King had a handful of players sign during the early-signing period in late December, including standout quarterback Dante Moore with UCLA, receiver/cornerback Jameel Croft with Kansas and defensive end Kenny Merrieweather with Iowa. And, while Moore, Croft and Merrieweather inked their deals less than a month after helping King...
Detroit News
Here are contract details for new Wayne State football coach Tyrone Wheatley
Detroit — Tyrone Wheatley, the former Michigan football star and one of the greatest athletes ever born in Michigan, has signed a four-year contract to be the next head coach at Wayne State. Under terms of the deal, revealed via a Freedom of Information Act request by The News,...
Detroit News
'We're all praying for him': Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest
Cartier Woods, a senior on the Detroit Northwestern boys basketball team, went into cardiac arrest during a game Tuesday night and is on life support, according to Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District. “He was administered CPR and was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital,” Vitti said in...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: KLAA proving to be a tough league to win
One of the bigger stories in the state is the battle for the Kensington Lakes Activities Association league title in hockey, as teams head down the final stretch. Brighton currently sits at the top of the KLAA standings with 28 points and a 14-5 record this season. The Michigan High School Hockey Hub has Brighton ranked as the No. 8 team in the state and the No. 4 in Division I.
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
Detroit News
3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since
For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
Detroit News
Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops
Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
Detroit News
Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit
An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
Detroit News
Huntington Place to get renovation, attached hotel in deal with developer
Detroit — In a boost to downtown Detroit's convention and tourism business, Huntington Place will be renovated and an attached hotel with several hundred rooms built under a deal between a developer and the authority that manages the event center. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board voted Tuesday...
Detroit News
These Detroit neighborhood home values grew over 100%
Detroit — Corktown and part of the North End neighborhood saw average property values rise more than 100% last year while the values of many condominiums dropped, in some cases by double-digit percentages, according to an analysis of Detroit residences done by the city's Office of the Assessor. Property...
Detroit News
Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits
A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Hiding bad cops can burn a whole city
Nothing burned in America this time around, thankfully. Maybe Memphis stayed peaceful because authorities there took swift action against a sinister gang of cops who apparently beat a handcuffed man to death simply because they were upset. City leaders, to their credit, did not hide behind legal gobbledygook and tortured contractual considerations.
Detroit News
UM Medical School will no longer participate in U.S. News rankings
The University of Michigan Medical School will no longer participate in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings of medical schools, joining other medical schools nationwide and making it the second major UM school to bow out of the popular rankings. UM leaders announced Monday the criteria used to...
Detroit News
Dining calendar: Celebrate Black History Month with these food and drink events
Coffee ceremony to celebrate Black History Month at Detroit Public Library: Join chef Helina Melaku of Konjo me Coffee in a free coffee ceremony to mark Black History Month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18. Free, but registration is limited and required. Bowen Branch, 3648 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. detroitpubliclibrary.org/events/event/44381. Black History...
Detroit News
Driver shot, crashes on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Monday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit that left a driver injured. The incident was reported in the southbound M-10 lanes at West Grand Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the agency. A 38-year-old Detroit man driving...
Detroit News
Suspect sought in January double shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a January shooting that left two people wounded. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 while driving in a Dodge Journey near Joy and Grand River on the city's west side, the police department said in a statement.
Detroit News
Motor City Match awards $1.3 million in grants to 32 small businesses
A total of 32 new or existing businesses in Detroit will share in $1.3 million in cash grants awarded Wednesday through the city’s Motor City Match program. The announcement Wednesday marks the 21st round of the program that supports entrepreneurs. Among the new businesses are a community-owned grocery store, a construction trades training center and a fabric and upholstery store.
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
Detroit News
Police, district counter 'misinformation' after teen found dead on Ann Arbor school grounds
A day after a missing 15-year-old Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student was found dead on the campus grounds, law enforcement and district officials issued statements about the actions taken in the case amid concern from some in the community. “We know there’s a lot of unanswered questions, as well...
