Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
ABC News
New US ambassador to Moscow meets with Russian deputy FM
MOSCOW -- New U.S. ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy on Monday met with a Russian deputy foreign minister, officials said. Tracy arrived in Moscow last week, taking up her post amid high tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine and U.S. support for Ukraine including President Joe Biden's recent decision to provide advanced battle tanks. Russia accuses Washington of engaging in a proxy war with Moscow.
ABC News
Erdogan: Sweden can't join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed
ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Wednesday that Turkey won’t allow Sweden to join the NATO military alliance as long as the Scandinavian country permits protests desecrating Islam’s holy book to take place. Turkey, which had already been holding off approving Sweden and Finland’s membership...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
ABC News
N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming nuclear force' to counter US
SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Thursday it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”
