New US ambassador to Moscow meets with Russian deputy FM

MOSCOW -- New U.S. ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy on Monday met with a Russian deputy foreign minister, officials said. Tracy arrived in Moscow last week, taking up her post amid high tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine and U.S. support for Ukraine including President Joe Biden's recent decision to provide advanced battle tanks. Russia accuses Washington of engaging in a proxy war with Moscow.
Erdogan: Sweden can't join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Wednesday that Turkey won’t allow Sweden to join the NATO military alliance as long as the Scandinavian country permits protests desecrating Islam’s holy book to take place. Turkey, which had already been holding off approving Sweden and Finland’s membership...
N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming nuclear force' to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Thursday it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”
