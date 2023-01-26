Future Reportedly Upset Drake Did An Album With 21 Savage

Photo: Getty Images

Word on the skreets is Future doesn't approve of Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.



On Thursday, January 26, N.O.R.E. joined The Breakfast Club as today's guest host. During the Rumor Report, the Drink Champs host claimed that the Freebandz founder is reportedly upset over Drake and 21's collaborative project. Apparently, Future thinks their hit LP make his joint album with Drizzy, What A Time To Be Alive , seem "not as important."



"I heard it's a big rumor that Future is not too happy [about] this Drake and 21 Savage album," Noreaga said. "And it makes Drake and Future's album not as important I would say."

"This is all 'allegedly,'" N.O.R.E. continued. "This is all rumors. I've never heard it from Future's mouth, never heard it from Drake, never heard it from 21, but it's an alleged big rumor that's going on."



The Capone-N-Noreaga rapper confirmed that he heard the rumor in Miami, but doesn't reveal anything else about it. Drake and Future have established a strong bond musically over the years. After all the success they had with WATTBA , there was even discussions of a sequel to the 2015 project. There hasn't been any updates on their LP in a minute. Still, Future hasn't expressed any obvious ill will towards either artist since Her Loss dropped in November. He hasn't had any blatant reason to be upset at Drake in particular, especially after they were nominated for several Grammys for their recent collaboration hit "Wait For U."



Besides, Pluto has reportedly been focused on another joint project. He recently confirmed plans for a collaborative album with Metro Boomin . See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the latest rumor below.

