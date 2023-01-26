ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
This Weekend in Lansing: Snowmen, Chocolate, Bourbon & More

If you've been awaiting a true Michigan winter weekend, this one's for you!. Here are some fun things to do around Lansing the weekend of January 26-29, 2023. Who doesn't love chocolate? It's a Chocolate Extravaganza this Saturday (1/28) beginning at 10am at Maple Street Mall in Mason. Indulge in a hot cocoa bar, and enjoy decadent chocolates as you shop assembled vendors.
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan

You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
The 10 Best Omelettes in Lansing

When it comes to breakfast, there's one item on a breakfast menu that I order most, the omelette. I can get everything I love about breakfast in one meal. I think that "tastes" change during our lifetime. When I was a kid I was a big fan of pancakes, french toast and cinnamon rolls. There was a place back home in St. Joe called Timbers that used to serve up the best breakfasts. They opened up at 5am so the fishermen could grab a solid breakfast before heading out on Lake Michigan to fish. Yeah, I was weird, I would get up early and go have breakfast before high school.
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing

I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
A New Lansing Business Specializes in Coffee Beans & Board Games

I love learning about new happenings in Lansing, especially when I hear that they involve a couple of my favorite things; coffee and board games. I was looking through the Lansing subReddit when I saw a post about an upcoming board game cafe that's coming to the Downtown Lansing area, called The Board & Bean. I've looked at the subReddit and The Board & Bean's website, however, I have not seen an exact opening date just yet, only "soon".
After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day

Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
Student Art Exhibit is Back! Support Local Artists!

MSUFCU announces the return of the Student Art Exhibit. You can check out art from young local artists from seventeen mid Michigan high schools. The artists will showcase their artwork, hoping to earn various awards through community members, judges and social media. This kind of event is great for our...
