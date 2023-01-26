WEATHER 1-26-27,2023 Mix Moves Out, Winds Return

Today

A chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.