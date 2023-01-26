Read full article on original website
Cops ID bicyclist killed in N.J. after being hit by car
Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a car Tuesday night in Monmouth County. Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66 through the intersection, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Middlesex County man charged in Secaucus hit-and-run
A Middlesex County man has been charged with a hit-and-run crash Thursday that left a pedestrian seriously injured, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Sunday. Som Abrol, 59, of Edison, was arrested Saturday by members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Secaucus police. He was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim, both third-degree offenses.
Video released from deadly Old Bridge police chase
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Video was released Friday from a police chase in Old Bridge that ended in a crash and killed an innocent driver.Investigators say on Nov. 9, someone called 911 about two men in his driveway.A police sergeant responded, and the suspects took off in a stolen car. They ran a red light and hit the car Arturo Luna was driving with his family inside.READ MORE: 1 person killed, multiple others hurt in early morning crash in Old Bridge, New JerseyLuna was killed.An attorney representing his family is also pursuing a possible civil suit."We're going to be looking real hard at whether this was a chase that should not have gone on as long as it did or not and at the speeds that it went on," attorney Richard Lomurro said.READ MORE: Loved ones grieve loss of Arturo Tlapa Luna in deadly Old Bridge crashThe suspects are charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter.Under state law, the Attorney General has to present all fatal chases to a grand jury, which decides if criminal charges will be filed against the officer.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Suspect ID’d after double shooting, barricade situation in Trenton, cops say
Authorities say they have identified a suspect in a shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Trenton. A man and woman were injured in the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Eisenhower and Coolidge avenues, police said. The victims suffered non-life threatening wounds, according to...
Cops find 2 shooting victims hours apart at same N.J. apartment building
Newark police investigating a shooting at an apartment building on Shephard Avenue found one victim on Saturday morning–and another about four hours later when they were executing a search warrant, a spokeswoman said. Police were first called to 203 Shephard Avenue around 11:40 a.m. following a report of gunfire....
Sea Bright, NJ, Police Officer Charged With Lashing Out After Getting Dumped
SEA BRIGHT — A borough police officer has been arrested and charged with a laundry list of crimes recently committed against an ex-girlfriend, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. The officer, Erich A. Bennett, 46, was briefly dating a woman when she decided to end the relationship...
N.J. cop used police databases to stalk ex-girlfriend, investigators say
A Sea Bright Police officer was arrested this week after he was accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend for over a month after they broke up, authorities said. Erich A. Bennett, 46, of Sea Bright, and the woman were in a brief dating relationship that she ended in late November 2022. On Dec. 5, he showed up unannounced at her home and threatened her with physical harm, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. She then blocked him from contacting her electronically and installed security cameras on the exterior of her home.
3 wounded in Paterson shooting. Cops seek leads from public.
Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Paterson. Paterson Police responded to the area of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street on a report of shots fired shortly after 11 p.m., according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Upon...
2 dead, 1 injured in horrific accident in New Dorp that split car in half
Officials say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital for treatment.
Police Officer Stalked Ex-Girlfriend, Vandalized Her Home: Monmouth Prosecutor
A police officer from the Jersey Shore is accused of stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend, among other crimes, authorities said. Erich A. Bennett, 46, a Sea Bright police officer, is charged with official misconduct, computer theft, criminal mischief, making terroristic threats, cyber harassment, stalking and hindering apprehension, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two
UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
Person shot twice on Jersey City street early Sunday
A man was shot twice in an early morning incident on a Jersey City street Sunday, police said in radio transmissions. Police said in the transmissions that the the man’s injuries — he was reported shot in the groin and femur — were life-threatening. The victim was shot on Forrest Street between Bergen Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 3 a.m.
Man Arrested with 150 Bricks of Heroin at Robbinsville Warehouse
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area led to the arrest of a man with approximately 150 bricks of heroin in the parking lot of a Robbinsville warehouse. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, on Thursday members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force (MCNTF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) initiated surveillance in a warehouse parking lot on New Canton Way in Robbinsville based on information received during the investigation. Around 6:40 p.m., officers observed the target of the investigation, Melvin Leonard, 34, of East Orange, in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima. Sgt. Tom Paglione utilized his K-9 partner, Indy, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in Indy alerting to the scent of narcotics on the passenger side door. As a result of the execution of a search warrant, officers located a reusable shopping bag inside the Altima with a shoebox inside containing approximately 150 bricks of heroin. Leonard, who was detained without incident, has been charged with multiple narcotics offense. Onofri says the street value of the confiscated heroin is approximately $25,500. His office has filed a motion to detain Leonard pending trial.
Double shooting suspect runs into Trenton apartment, remains on the loose: Police
Police say the suspect shot at two people then went into an apartment building.
Firebomb thrown at N.J. synagogue. No injuries, minimal damage reported.
Authorities are investigating after someone threw a firebomb at the front door of an Essex County synagogue early Sunday. The incident occurred at an unnamed synagogue that is part of the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest New Jersey, according to an announcement from that organization. No injuries were reported and...
Man killed, 3 others wounded in shooting near Newark liquor store
One man was killed and three other people were wounded Thursday night in a shooting on a street in Newark, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was found shot multiple times about 7:20 p.m. on a sidewalk near a liquor store in the 1000 block of Broad Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
