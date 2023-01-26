OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Video was released Friday from a police chase in Old Bridge that ended in a crash and killed an innocent driver.Investigators say on Nov. 9, someone called 911 about two men in his driveway.A police sergeant responded, and the suspects took off in a stolen car. They ran a red light and hit the car Arturo Luna was driving with his family inside.READ MORE: 1 person killed, multiple others hurt in early morning crash in Old Bridge, New JerseyLuna was killed.An attorney representing his family is also pursuing a possible civil suit."We're going to be looking real hard at whether this was a chase that should not have gone on as long as it did or not and at the speeds that it went on," attorney Richard Lomurro said.READ MORE: Loved ones grieve loss of Arturo Tlapa Luna in deadly Old Bridge crashThe suspects are charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter.Under state law, the Attorney General has to present all fatal chases to a grand jury, which decides if criminal charges will be filed against the officer.

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO