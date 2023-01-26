Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
New 'Latino' and 'Middle Eastern or North African' checkboxes proposed for U.S. forms
The Biden administration is proposing major changes to forms for the 2030 census and federal government surveys that would transform how Latinos and people of Middle Eastern or North African descent are counted in statistics across the United States. A new checkbox for "Middle Eastern or North African" and a...
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Mostly peaceful protests held across the U.S. after release of Tyre Nichols footage
Numerous mostly peaceful protests were held across the U.S. following Friday's release of body camera footage of the killing of Tyre Nichols. All five officers involved in Nichols' arrest were fired and charged with second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping earlier this week. Protests in some cities led to the calling...
At least 5 people killed in a Jerusalem synagogue shooting
Israeli emergency officials told Israel radio at least five people were killed and several more injured in a shooting attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. Police say the attacker was "neutralized" though other reports say they might be looking for another assailant. The attack occurred as Jews marked the weekly...
America's eggs-istential crisis
Americans love eggs. And it is a consuming love. We each eat about 280 eggs a year (more than half an egg per day). But lately, that love is costing us dearly: The price of eggs has tripled since the pandemic began and egg shortages are hitting parts of the country. That combination has created a rare window of opportunity for substitutes.
A controversial proposal would update COVID vaccines each year for dominant strain
Today, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration overwhelmingly endorsed a proposal to make big changes in the nation's strategy for vaccinating people against COVID-19. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein is here. Hey, Rob. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: OK. So big changes - what is the new strategy?
Ballet dancers from across Ukraine bring 'Giselle' to the Kennedy Center
Some 60 Ukrainian dancers are preparing to travel from The Hague, Netherlands, to Washington, D.C., where they will perform Giselle, with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, at the Kennedy Center. The dancers are refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion. With help from local officials and dance professionals, they formed...
Opinion: A Holocaust remembrance — and lessons we have yet to learn
The German ocean liner St. Louis sailed out of Hamburg in 1939. The 937 passengers onboard were trying to escape genocide. The Nuremberg Laws of Hitler's Germany had classified Jews an inferior race. Jewish children had been expelled from schools. Concentration camps had been opened. Jewish-owned businesses destroyed. Adolf Hitler...
A Thai court sentences an activist to 28 years for online posts about the monarchy
BANGKOK — A court in Thailand sentenced a 27-year-old political activist to 28 years in prison on Thursday for posting messages on Facebook that it said defamed the country's monarchy, while two young women charged with the same offense continued a hunger strike after being hospitalized. The court in...
What tracking one Walmart store's prices for years taught us about the economy
Look inside your shopping cart to spot the impact of the world's ebbs and flows: It's in the wood pulp in your paper towels, the petroleum in your frozen meal container, the fruits and veggies that survived floods or droughts. So, a shopping basket at a Walmart in Georgia offers...
Meta allows Donald Trump back on Facebook and Instagram
Former President Donald Trump will be allowed to return to Facebook and Instagram more than two years after he was banned for inciting violence when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump's accounts will be reinstated "in the coming weeks" with new guardrails "to deter repeat...
When is it OK to make germs worse in a lab? It's a more relevant question than ever
Over 150 virologists have signed on to a commentary that says all the evidence to date indicates that the coronavirus pandemic started naturally, and it wasn't the result of some kind of lab accident or malicious attack. They worry that continued speculation about a lab in China is fueling calls...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0