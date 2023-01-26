ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Logistics center will be good for Perry County, officials say

A proposed 1.95-million-square foot logistics hub could bring more than 600 jobs to Perry County. The two-building project, called Susquehanna Crossings, is being planned by MRP Industrial, based out of Baltimore, Md., and is expected to be built on Amity Farm in Watts Twp., which is a more than 500-acre piece of farmland zoned for industrial use.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Lancaster school district hosts student academic competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conestoga Valley School District welcomed over 200 students in grades six through 12 from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Berks counties. There were in Lancaster County for the regional technology student association conference on Saturday. The students competed in science technology, engineering as well as mathematics events.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lower Paxton Township appoints new fire chief

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new deputy fire chief in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. Brett Graham will now report to the Director of Public Safety Adam Kosheba. Graham’s role is to support the township’s three volunteer-run fire stations. Graham will respond to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
2 alarm fire damages casket company in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28. According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Fire at casket company in York

Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
New Gettysburg Tour Center construction to begin in mid-February

Gettysburg, Pa. (WHTM) — For decades, they’ve been a regular sight on the roads in and around Gettysburg-the blue and gray double-decker buses of Gettysburg Battlefield Bus Tours. Ever since the buses started running in the 1950s, the tours have begun and ended at the Gettysburg Tour Center on the 700 block of Baltimore street.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Man dies in Franklin County crash

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a Waynesboro man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash. The crash was at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. According to state police, 43-year-old Brandon J. Rock was killed. They say the other driver suffered minor...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire chiefs from across Pennsylvania were in the Midstate on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Association of Career Fire Chiefs discussed new legislation and training to keep fire departments updated. They even discussed how to deal with electric car fires, which are hard to reach and need different tools.
LEBANON, PA
Cumberland County stabbing suspect wanted by Pennsylvania State Police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted after allegedly stabbing two people on Friday. According to State Trooper Megan Frazer, State Police are looking for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. Police say Suders is accused of allegedly stabbing two people with a knife causing injuries that required emergency treatment.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video

Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
HARRISBURG, PA
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
LANCASTER, PA

