Logistics center will be good for Perry County, officials say
A proposed 1.95-million-square foot logistics hub could bring more than 600 jobs to Perry County. The two-building project, called Susquehanna Crossings, is being planned by MRP Industrial, based out of Baltimore, Md., and is expected to be built on Amity Farm in Watts Twp., which is a more than 500-acre piece of farmland zoned for industrial use.
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg-based preservation organization announces ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ list
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A non-profit organization called Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officially announced on Jan 23, 2023, a draft of this year’s list of historical sites and buildings that made their ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ drafted list. HHA is a non-profit, charitable and educational organization whose...
abc27.com
Lancaster school district hosts student academic competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conestoga Valley School District welcomed over 200 students in grades six through 12 from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Berks counties. There were in Lancaster County for the regional technology student association conference on Saturday. The students competed in science technology, engineering as well as mathematics events.
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township appoints new fire chief
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new deputy fire chief in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. Brett Graham will now report to the Director of Public Safety Adam Kosheba. Graham’s role is to support the township’s three volunteer-run fire stations. Graham will respond to...
abc27.com
2 alarm fire damages casket company in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28. According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.
Plan OK’d to build 3 warehouses near central Pa. high school
Silver Spring Township supervisors gave a developer the green light to move forward with the development of three warehouses totaling 1.98 million square feet of space. HSS Investors plans to build the warehouses on the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike at 281 Hempt Road.
WGAL
Fire at casket company in York
Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
abc27.com
New Gettysburg Tour Center construction to begin in mid-February
Gettysburg, Pa. (WHTM) — For decades, they’ve been a regular sight on the roads in and around Gettysburg-the blue and gray double-decker buses of Gettysburg Battlefield Bus Tours. Ever since the buses started running in the 1950s, the tours have begun and ended at the Gettysburg Tour Center on the 700 block of Baltimore street.
abc27.com
Logging company catches fire in Franklin County, expected to burn for days
METAL TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fire is burning at a logging company in Metal Township, Franklin County tonight as more than 60 firefighters from various departments responded to the scene. Firefighters were at Gish Logging on Path Valley Road for 12 hours. Fire officials say...
WGAL
Man dies in Franklin County crash
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a Waynesboro man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash. The crash was at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. According to state police, 43-year-old Brandon J. Rock was killed. They say the other driver suffered minor...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire chiefs from across Pennsylvania were in the Midstate on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Association of Career Fire Chiefs discussed new legislation and training to keep fire departments updated. They even discussed how to deal with electric car fires, which are hard to reach and need different tools.
WGAL
Police dog to appear in Camp Hill School District's yearbooks
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — School picture day is a big deal, and students in the Camp Hill School District in Cumberland County didn't want anyone to be left out. Det. Gibbs, a 2-year-old golden retriever, is a community outreach officer with Camp Hill police. He works with school resource...
abc27.com
Cumberland County stabbing suspect wanted by Pennsylvania State Police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted after allegedly stabbing two people on Friday. According to State Trooper Megan Frazer, State Police are looking for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. Police say Suders is accused of allegedly stabbing two people with a knife causing injuries that required emergency treatment.
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
Fire at firewood supplier in Franklin County leaves 'significant damage'
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire at a firewood supplier in Franklin County left significant damage, officials said. According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were sent to Gish Logging in the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township around 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a fire.
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
Water main break in Schuylkill County prompts water boil advisory
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Some Schuylkill County residents are asked to boil their water after a water main break on Friday. The 12-inch water main on the Pottsville Minersville Highway impacts people living in the Marlin and West Terrace areas. The main has since been fixed, but the Minersville Water...
