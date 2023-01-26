Read full article on original website
Android Authority
The Pixel 5 is the most underrated Pixel to date and I wish it had a successor
No other Pixel has captured that magic yet. A few weeks ago, I completely reset my Pixel 5, packed it up, and sent it to my mom to replace her old, dying smartphone. Even though I hadn’t used that Pixel 5 for over a year as my daily driver, I still felt a pang of nostalgia as I let it go. Sure, knowing it’ll be used every day and that my mom will get the Pixel’s exclusive features and excellent camera is better than leaving it in a drawer for months on end, but still, this particular Pixel was pretty dang special.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
Android Authority
YouTube Music has a pesky censorship bug on Nest Hubs; here's how to bypass it
Sensitive lyrics are fine, sensitive album art not so much. My wife got me a Google Nest Hub for Christmas this year, and I am a big fan. I keep it in the kitchen and jam out to some music while we cook food. It’s loud enough to use when we’re in the adjacent living room and dining room as well. So, it came as a surprise to me when one day, it randomly stopped playing music through YouTube Music. I checked to see what was happening and saw a sensitive content warning on the display.
Android Authority
How to unlock and equip avatars in Marvel Snap
Change your avatar to your favorite character in Marvel Snap!. Marvel Snap allows you to change your profile picture — or avatar — on any platform. Progressing through the game, you will gradually unlock more avatars depicting in-game characters. By consulting the Customize Avatar menu, swapping them becomes easy. This is how to change your profile picture in Marvel Snap.
Android Authority
How to play Marvel Snap on Windows and Mac
Continue your Marvel Snap journey on your computer. Typically, if you want to play a mobile game on your computer, you need an emulator. However, mobile game developers are starting to branch out and make their titles available natively on Windows and Mac. This is the case with Marvel Snap, which has quickly become one of the most popular mobile games in a long while. Let’s discuss how to play Marvel Snap on PC.
Android Authority
Forget more megapixels, your next phone's camera could offer whiter teeth
The processors bring increased horsepower, hardware-based ray tracing, and satellite connectivity, but it definitely seems like more of an evolutionary year in terms of classical camera capabilities. Both Mediatek and Qualcomm’s high-end chips don’t see major changes in terms of photo and video resolutions or frame rates. But...
Android Authority
Google adds new Chrome for Android feature to lock your Incognito tabs
Google revealed it's rolling out a new feature that will allow Android users to lock their Incognito tabs. Google has rolled out a new feature that locks your Incognito tabs when you exit Chrome on Android. Users can unlock their Incognito tabs with whatever they use to unlock their device.
Android Authority
Leak reveals new details about the Pro version of the Pixel Tablet
Google may have canceled one in favor of the other. A leak has provided new details about the Pixel Tablet and the rumored Pixel Tablet Pro. The leak revealed Google made one tablet with a Tensor chip and another with a Tensor G2 chip. The leak suggests the Pro model...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: ✨ New tablets from Google and OnePlus
Plus the Snapdragon-only Galaxy S23 lineup, Dead Space reviews, cockroach lasers, and more. 🥶 Happy Friday everyone! There’s a cold wave in Europe right now, which means temperatures have dropped all the way to the low teens Celsius (or the 50s in Fahrenheit) here in Sunny Malaga. That’s nothing compared to most places in the world, but you better believe that I’m going to wear my heaviest coat and complain about it.
Android Authority
New Galaxy S23 leak appears to further confirm custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
Samsung really wants you to know its using a customized Snapdragon chip. A new leak regarding the Galaxy S23 has emerged. The leak seems to confirm a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip may be used for the Galaxy S23 series. The leak also seems to confirm a downgraded selfie...
Android Authority
How to solve common Spotify problems
You can probably be up and listening in a matter of minutes. It’s safe to say that Spotify remains the global king of music streaming services, despite challengers like Apple, Amazon, and Google. Much of this can be attributed to solid mobile and desktop apps for multiple platforms, but even the best apps break or run into conflicts. Check out some common Spotify problems below, and more importantly, how to fix them.
Android Authority
Amazon Kindle Scribe review: Not very remarkable, still note-worthy
Amazon's biggest e-reader yet adds pen support and note-taking capabilities. Stylus support and note-taking have been a long time coming on Amazon’s popular Kindle. line-up. They’re finally here on the Kindle Scribe, along with the largest e-ink display in the series yet. The Kindle Scribe promises to be an excellent e-book reader but also a handy digital notepad and sketchpad. Does it live up to its potential? I spent one month reading books, sketching, jotting down thoughts, and solving math problems, to answer that question. So let’s see the verdict in Android Authority‘s Amazon Kindle Scribe review.
Android Authority
Google and Amazon smart speakers promised easier shopping, its still not here
From a broken customer journey to iterative shopping lists, smart speakers have a way to go to ease voice-based shopping. As a smart-everything aficionado, if there’s one tech product category that has landed squarely on the boulevard of broken dreams for me, it would have to be smart speakers. Available in a range of shapes, sizes, and form factors, smart speakers and displays were supposed to change how we interact with the internet. However, in my opinion, the professed future of connected speakers becoming indispensable parts of our daily lives has simply not materialized.
Android Authority
Why 2023 is the perfect time for the Google Pixel Fold
The stars are aligned to give the Pixel Fold the best possible chance, as long as Google doesn't squander the opportunity. No one can predict the future, but it seems like a foregone conclusion that Google will release a foldable Pixel. The company’s plans have been leaked multiple times, and we’ve even seen some convincing renders of the supposed Pixel Fold, codenamed Felix. Still, nothing is set in stone — despite the rumor mill’s near certainty that the Pixel Fold exists, it might be canceled or heavily delayed before the supposed launch this year. For the sake of Android foldables, we ought to hope not.
