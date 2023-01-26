ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Uplifting Women and Mothers with ANYA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Being a mom is one of the hardest jobs a woman can have. Aubrey Grossen, the founder of ANYA (A New You Again) talked with us about what her program does for women’s and mothers’ mental health. Aubrey struggled...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Lehi Couple surprised with $10,000

LEHI, Utah; January 27, 2023 —A Lehi couple was surprised with $10,000 on Friday, January 27, as a winner of Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes. Kyle and Kate Grotegut were told they had won a prize as part of the sweepstakes and were invited to come to Zions Bank in Lehi to collect their winnings. They had no idea how large the prize was until branch manager Paul Bradshaw presented them with a giant $10,000 bill.
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

“Life Happens FOR You” – A Journey of Mental Transformation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — When difficult things happen, it can be challenging to recover mentally. Today, Todd Sylvester, a life and fitness coach, shared his tips on how to change the narrative and shift our perspective on difficult experiences. By reframing the situation as something that happened “to me” rather than “for me,” we can learn to become grateful for our experiences and not regret anything. By accepting and becoming a survivor instead of a victim, we can not only help ourselves but also inspire others.
ABC 4

Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Taste something sweet with Granite Bakery at this years Bridal Showcase

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Getting ready for a wedding takes a lot of work! You have to find the right venue, the flowers, and of course– the cake! So we are making the process simple. Owner, Janna Ellis, of Granite Bakery joined us in the studio to dish all about this years Bridal Showcase.
SANDY, UT
S. F. Mori

J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Dog treats to help train your dog and keep them healthy

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) We only want what is best for our furry friends and with these treats it is guaranteed. Abigail Burns, the founder of the new Utah company called “life elevated raw pet products” joined us today to talk about her new product. Her doggy treats are completely made of raw ingredients making it healthy for your dogs. Another thing about these treats is that they have strong smells making your dog pay attention to you rather than other distractions.
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session

The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month. Another shooting has...
UTAH STATE

