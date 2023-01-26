SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — When difficult things happen, it can be challenging to recover mentally. Today, Todd Sylvester, a life and fitness coach, shared his tips on how to change the narrative and shift our perspective on difficult experiences. By reframing the situation as something that happened “to me” rather than “for me,” we can learn to become grateful for our experiences and not regret anything. By accepting and becoming a survivor instead of a victim, we can not only help ourselves but also inspire others.

