Girls Basketball: Results, links & scoreboards for Sunday, Jan. 29

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 5 Rutgers Prep vs. No. 6 Montclair Immaculate, 3. No. 12 Saddle River Day vs. St. Mary’s (Manhasset) (NY), 6. No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas at Long Island Lutheran (NY), 6. Sunday, Jan. 29. Mecca...
Hopewell Valley defeats Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Kevin Ellis led Hopewell Valley led with 19 points as it defeated Robbinsville 68-44 in Robbinsville. Hopewell Valley (8-8) led 38-23 at the half and outscored Robbinsville 30-21 in the second half. John Michael Vlasac added 13 points with Milan Desai posting 12. Tyler Handy was the leading scorer for...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
No. 5 Southern cruises past Passaic Tech, Paramus

Southern, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, made quick work of Passaic Tech and Paramus at a tri-meet hosted by Passaic Tech, by beating Passaic Tech 67-0, and by beating Paramus 69-4. The Rams improved to 15-1 with the wins. Anthony Mason (106), Riley O’Boyle (215), Mitch Bivona (165),...
PARAMUS, NJ
No. 14 New Providence defeats Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Grace Kinum recorded 16 points and six assists to lead New Providence, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Roselle Catholic 68-39 in Roselle and win its sixth in a row. New Providence (14-3) got off to a strong start as it led 27-12 in the first quarter before taking a 21-point lead into halftime. New Providence continued to roll in the second half outscoring Roselle Catholic 23-16.
ROSELLE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Cochrane scores 27 as Mastery Camden wins big over KIPP Cooper

Mastery Camden rolled to an 82-59 victory over KIPP Cooper, in Camden. Since snapping a three game losing streak, Mastery Camden (10-8) has won five straight games. Rayquan Cochrane led Mastery Camden with 27 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. Cassidy Jenkins added 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists, and Jovani Thomson and Joshua Ramos chipped in 10 points each.
CAMDEN, NJ
Union Catholic defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

Kayla Duncan tallied 14 points and five rebounds to lead Union Catholic past Oak Knoll 46-41 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (7-9) took a 24-19 lead into halftime before holding on in the second half as each side notched 22 points. Amaia Onque-Shabazz added 12 points and five rebounds while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg offered 11 points.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Wrestling: Westfield dominates in home dual win over Rahway

Westfield rolled to a 53-20 win over Rahway, in Westfield. The win puts the Blue Devils (12-1) back on the winning track, after the team suffered its first loss of the season in a Wednesday match against Gov. Livingston. Westfield won all bouts between 138 and 215 and recorded eight...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
MADISON, NJ
Deptford rolls past Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Sammy Sanford put on a scoring clinic, racking up 28 points to lead Deptford to a convincing 69-47 victory over Penns Grove in Deptford. Ed Jones added 11 points for Deptford (7-10), who raced out to an 11-point halftime lead. In the second half, Deptford outscored Penns Grove 39-28. MR...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Iselin Kennedy tops Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Sidney DeVoogd posted eight points and 16 rebounds to lead Iselin Kennedy as it defeated Perth Amboy 47-35 in Iselin. Ja’Nai Ebinim-Reaves also had 10 points with Kristinka Kuzar tallying six points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals. Mia Montanez added seven points and nine rebounds with Paula Antunes snagging down eight rebounds to go along with seven assists.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap

Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
