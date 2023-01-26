ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia House approves bill to boost transparency when judges get punished

A proposal to make more information public when Virginia judges violate ethics rules passed the House of Delegates Friday on a bipartisan vote. Currently, almost all records of the state’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC) are kept strictly confidential unless they involve a proven breach serious enough to rise to the Supreme Court of […] The post Virginia House approves bill to boost transparency when judges get punished appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia House GOP votes down gun control measures

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia House Republicans voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon subcommittee meeting Thursday was from Charlottesville Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson, which would have made it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building owned or operated by a public college or university.
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
Virginia Republicans tout school choice bill; Democrats call it a nonstarter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report shows student scores in Virginia and across the country are on the decline. As one way to address that, Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly are hoping to pass a bill they say would give parents a choice about where to send their children to school, while Democrats say the bill would harm those it’s trying to help.
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction

The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
GOP-Controlled House Passes Youngkin Tax Cut Agenda

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates signed off Tuesday on a slate of business and personal income tax-reduction proposals from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The measures would increase the standard deduction and reduce the rate on the top income tax bracket. They would also reduce...
Assault weapon ban proposed in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control remains a top priority for lawmakers this year as at least 39 mass shootings have happened already in 2023. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced legislation Tuesday that they say will protect the community from assault weapons. “I for one am tired of...
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
SNAP cuts coming for a lot of Virginians

Virginia SNAP receipts have been getting emergency benefits on top of their regular benefits for almost three years. But that additional assistance is coming to an end. Virginia Department of Social Services announced that the final round of emergency benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on February 16.
