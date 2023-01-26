Read full article on original website
WSLS
Wason Center poll finds Virginians give high approval for Gov. Youngkin, low approval for Pres. Biden
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University released poll results for its recent survey of the Commonwealth. The center found that in general, Virginians approve of the Commonwealth and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but aren’t as approving of the nation and Pres. Joe Biden.
Virginia House approves bill to boost transparency when judges get punished
A proposal to make more information public when Virginia judges violate ethics rules passed the House of Delegates Friday on a bipartisan vote. Currently, almost all records of the state’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC) are kept strictly confidential unless they involve a proven breach serious enough to rise to the Supreme Court of […] The post Virginia House approves bill to boost transparency when judges get punished appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
EXCLUSIVE: Va. Gov. Youngkin decries state Senate Dems rejecting 15-week abortion ban
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he was “frustrated” with state Democrats after a swift rejection Thursday of his proposed 15-week ban on abortion. He said he wants to revisit the issue that both Democrats and Republicans agree on the state. In an exclusive interview with DC News Now, the first-term Republican […]
Virginia House passes Republican proposals for tighter voting laws
The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several bills Thursday to tighten voting laws in Virginia.
Bill requiring 3 day waiting period after purchasing gun fails in Virginia
Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) had proposed a bill requiring a three day waiting period after someone purchases a gun in response to November's mass shooting at a Walmart.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia House GOP votes down gun control measures
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia House Republicans voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon subcommittee meeting Thursday was from Charlottesville Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson, which would have made it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building owned or operated by a public college or university.
Most Virginians don’t want Youngkin in 2024 presidential race, poll shows
Virginia voters are split on Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) after his first year in office, a new poll shows, but they don't want him running for president in 2024 and oppose his efforts to restrict abortion and end the state's environmental initiatives.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?
Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate it's so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average.
cbs19news
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Republicans tout school choice bill; Democrats call it a nonstarter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report shows student scores in Virginia and across the country are on the decline. As one way to address that, Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly are hoping to pass a bill they say would give parents a choice about where to send their children to school, while Democrats say the bill would harm those it’s trying to help.
WBTM
wvtf.org
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
630 WMAL
GOP-Controlled House Passes Youngkin Tax Cut Agenda
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates signed off Tuesday on a slate of business and personal income tax-reduction proposals from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The measures would increase the standard deduction and reduce the rate on the top income tax bracket. They would also reduce...
WSLS
Assault weapon ban proposed in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control remains a top priority for lawmakers this year as at least 39 mass shootings have happened already in 2023. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced legislation Tuesday that they say will protect the community from assault weapons. “I for one am tired of...
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
Bill to require more transparency in Virginia’s education standards revision dies
A Virginia House subcommittee voted down a bill that its sponsor said would bring transparency to the state's Standards of Learning (SOLs) revision process.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
SNAP cuts coming for a lot of Virginians
Virginia SNAP receipts have been getting emergency benefits on top of their regular benefits for almost three years. But that additional assistance is coming to an end. Virginia Department of Social Services announced that the final round of emergency benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on February 16.
