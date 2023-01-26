ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A special property in Indian Village

Good morning, all. It’s Saturday! Let’s talk about real estate …. A gem was found in Indian Village. The Romanesque Revival-style house designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper — who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower — is on the market for $1.2 million, Brendel Hightower reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season

Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Family, friends mourn slain Detroit hospital worker

Detroit -- Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday in a snow-covered parking lot at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit for a vigil honoring slain respiratory therapist Tracie Alexander Golden, who was fatally shot last month on her way home from work. A few dozen mourners came together for the late afternoon...
DETROIT, MI
Chicago magazine

The Great Pop vs. Soda Debate

Ben and Perry Feigenson were a pair of Russian Jewish immigrants who settled in Detroit in the early 20th Century. The brothers were bakers, but supplemented their income by bottling beer, mineral water, and soda water. The soda water, they thought, would be even more appealing if they flavored it with cake frosting. From the back of a wagon, they sold soda in three flavors: fruit punch, grape, and strawberry. The drinks were so popular the Feigensons built a bottling plant. They rebranded their drink as Faygo, and began calling the strawberry concoction “Red Pop,” after its color, and the sound the lids made when they were cracked off the bottle.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Made' by Detroit, Stacie Clayton uses Wayne State role to elevate students and her city

When Stacie Clayton needed public transportation the most, Detroit’s bus service came through for her. Clayton’s time of need took place in the early 1980s when she was a student at Renaissance High School. As a member of the Class of June 1983, Clayton was on her way to being a part of one of the earliest graduating classes at Renaissance, which opened in 1978 with first-year freshmen and second-year sophomore students.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
wrif.com

Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore

A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy