The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
A special property in Indian Village
Good morning, all. It’s Saturday! Let’s talk about real estate …. A gem was found in Indian Village. The Romanesque Revival-style house designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper — who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower — is on the market for $1.2 million, Brendel Hightower reports.
27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
Detroit News
Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season
Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
Detroit News
Family, friends mourn slain Detroit hospital worker
Detroit -- Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday in a snow-covered parking lot at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit for a vigil honoring slain respiratory therapist Tracie Alexander Golden, who was fatally shot last month on her way home from work. A few dozen mourners came together for the late afternoon...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
Chicago magazine
The Great Pop vs. Soda Debate
Ben and Perry Feigenson were a pair of Russian Jewish immigrants who settled in Detroit in the early 20th Century. The brothers were bakers, but supplemented their income by bottling beer, mineral water, and soda water. The soda water, they thought, would be even more appealing if they flavored it with cake frosting. From the back of a wagon, they sold soda in three flavors: fruit punch, grape, and strawberry. The drinks were so popular the Feigensons built a bottling plant. They rebranded their drink as Faygo, and began calling the strawberry concoction “Red Pop,” after its color, and the sound the lids made when they were cracked off the bottle.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never Knew
Detroit, Michigan, is a city known for its contributions to the automobile industry and its rich musical heritage. But did you know that Detroit has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
'Made' by Detroit, Stacie Clayton uses Wayne State role to elevate students and her city
When Stacie Clayton needed public transportation the most, Detroit’s bus service came through for her. Clayton’s time of need took place in the early 1980s when she was a student at Renaissance High School. As a member of the Class of June 1983, Clayton was on her way to being a part of one of the earliest graduating classes at Renaissance, which opened in 1978 with first-year freshmen and second-year sophomore students.
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Christmas Eve lotto purchase lands Detroit man $2 million win
LANSING, MI -- When a Detroit man told his wife that winning $2 million would be a life-changing moment for them, he didn’t realize just how soon it would be before he would be able to prove it. That’s because the same night he made that claim, he won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Millions game.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit area attorney helped himself to senior's home, she says
As realtors were running title work while closing a local senior's deal, they found out Juliette had signed a Quit Claim Deed after they'd already listed the house! According to her, a shifty attorney pressured her into signing away her home for just $2,000.
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
fox2detroit.com
Sadness, outrage over Tyre Nichols beating videos by Memphis police felt from Detroiters, law enforcement
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hearts were heavy as protesters gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit downtown Friday night in a vigil for Memphis father Tyre Nichols. "I feel like my stomach drops every single time. I feel traumatized from my own experiences with police brutality," said activist Sammy Lewis.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
Look: A Detroit Man Fires At Michigan State Police Helicopter
A man out of Detroit may be facing some serious charges, after he opened fire on a Michigan State Police helicopter. Not only did the man take shots at the helicopter with what appears to be a riffle, he also pointed a laser up at the helicopter before he brought the gun out.
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
