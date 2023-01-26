Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Bill O'Brien makes first comments since returning to Patriots
The New England Patriots aren’t wasting any time in rolling out the red carpet for newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. After an expedited hiring, the team has already taken to social media to begin promoting the return of the 2011 Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In many ways, O’Brien is being celebrated as the savior for a team that looked offensively incompetent in the 2022 season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to major New York Giants news
Playing quarterback in the NFL is one of the hardest, most-skilled positions in the world. And the next contract of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could be a testament to that fact. The Giants could pay Jones roughly $40 million a year, according to Robert Vacchiano of Fox Sports....
Giants’ Wink Martindale gets 2nd interview with Colts, so is Brian Daboll about to lose him?
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has received just one head coaching interview so far in this offseason’s hiring cycle — with the Colts. But now, they’re bringing him in for a second (in-person) interview this weekend, according to ESPN. Martindale’s first interview with the Colts was conducted via video chat.
Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes
There was never really any doubt that Patrick Mahomes would play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the big question is how effective he will be. The Kansas City Chiefs are wondering that, too. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that the Chiefs were encouraged by how Mahomes looked in... The post Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Crackpot World Series first baseman: Bills’ Damar Hamlin is dead or ‘in bad shape’
Former major leaguer Aubrey Huff, who won a pair of World Series, has joined the parade of conspiracy theorists who believe something nefarious has happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is recovering from suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. “Isn’t it weird that @BuffaloBills Damar Hamlin was the...
‘Pissed off’ radio host doubles down, keeps ripping Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host poked at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. And he’s doubling down. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan appeared on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday and said of Sirianni:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Act like you have...
Jets Consider Carter a 'Home Run' Hire
The former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach worked alongside his new boss a decade ago when they were with the Seattle Seahawks.
Eagles vs. 49ers: LIVE UPDATES for NFC Championship Game | Avonte Maddox status? Surprise inactive for 49ers; Picks and predictions; Let the tailgating begin! (PHOTOS)
PHILADELPHIA — Can the Eagles hit and rattle San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy with the NFL’s most ferocious pass rush? Can they keep dangerous Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel from getting loose? Can they jam tight end George Kittle at the line of scrimmage and hound him wherever he goes?
thecomeback.com
Shocking Mac Jones, Patriots coaches fight details revealed
Mac Jones and several New England Patriots players and coaches reportedly fought, bickered, and poorly communicated amongst themselves multiple times this past season according to a report from the Boston Herald. The shocking details were provided and published on Thursday morning. Jones, New England’s first-round selection in 2021, reportedly often...
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Reveals Stunning Endorsement by Jerry Jones
It turns out the Cowboys owner has big plans for Dallas’s future, and McCarthy apparently is a major part of it.
Rob Gronkowski reveals 1 regret he would want to change in his NFL career with Patriots, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski may have enjoyed a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean he has no regrets. When asked what he would have done differently in his career, the former star tight end said he would have taken care of his body better.
Best sportsbook promos: $3,000+ in signup bonuses on offer for 49ers vs. Eagles & Bengals vs. Chiefs
The legal online sports betting industry has continued to grow across the United States, but the sportsbook promotions haven’t slowed. More than $3,000 in signup bonuses are available for you to claim across four different sportsbooks - and they’ll all activate in time for the NFC and AFC ...
Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction
Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise. Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl. “I believe that Aaron ...
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
If Giants don’t re-sign Saquon Barkley, there’s a long list of replacement candidates
Examine the landscape and it is easy to understand why Giants general manager Joe Schoen will have the upper hand when he sits down with Saquon Barkley’s agent Kim Miale to talk about a new contract for the star running back. It has nothing to do with Barkley’s stature...
Ex-Giants cornerback, former Jets running back set to play in Eagles-49ers NFC Championship
Jackrabbit is ready to run in the NFC Championship Game. And he’s not alone. Pro Football Talk reports the San Francisco 49ers “announced that running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins have been elevated from the practice squad. They will revert back to that roster after Sunday’s game.”
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0