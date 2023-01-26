ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff

The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill O'Brien makes first comments since returning to Patriots

The New England Patriots aren’t wasting any time in rolling out the red carpet for newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. After an expedited hiring, the team has already taken to social media to begin promoting the return of the 2011 Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In many ways, O’Brien is being celebrated as the savior for a team that looked offensively incompetent in the 2022 season.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to major New York Giants news

Playing quarterback in the NFL is one of the hardest, most-skilled positions in the world. And the next contract of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could be a testament to that fact. The Giants could pay Jones roughly $40 million a year, according to Robert Vacchiano of Fox Sports....
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes

There was never really any doubt that Patrick Mahomes would play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the big question is how effective he will be. The Kansas City Chiefs are wondering that, too. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that the Chiefs were encouraged by how Mahomes looked in... The post Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Eagles vs. 49ers: LIVE UPDATES for NFC Championship Game | Avonte Maddox status? Surprise inactive for 49ers; Picks and predictions; Let the tailgating begin! (PHOTOS)

PHILADELPHIA — Can the Eagles hit and rattle San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy with the NFL’s most ferocious pass rush? Can they keep dangerous Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel from getting loose? Can they jam tight end George Kittle at the line of scrimmage and hound him wherever he goes?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Shocking Mac Jones, Patriots coaches fight details revealed

Mac Jones and several New England Patriots players and coaches reportedly fought, bickered, and poorly communicated amongst themselves multiple times this past season according to a report from the Boston Herald. The shocking details were provided and published on Thursday morning. Jones, New England’s first-round selection in 2021, reportedly often...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction

Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise. Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl. “I believe that Aaron ...
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

