East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State players to have charges dropped from Michigan tunnel incident, per report

The Michigan State players charged with misdemeanor assault for their roles in a post-game tunnel incident at Michigan are in line to have the charges dropped. Defensive ends Itayvion “Tank” Brown and Brandon Wright and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White entered into a pre-plea diversionary program on Friday morning in Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court, MLive reported.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Suzy Merchant involved in car accident, will not travel to Illinois

Michigan State Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant was involved in a one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning, according to the team.She is currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is in stable condition.The team announced that she will not be able to travel to Champaign to coach her team against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. Assistant Head Coach Dean Lockwood will act as interim during Merchant's absence.This will be Lockwood's first game as head coach this season. Lockwood stepped in to lead the team to a victory over Northwestern last season when Merchant was in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. MSU is 11-9 under Merchant this year.It's unclear at this time when Merchant will return to the team.
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action

Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Whitmer announces new jobs coming to Genesee Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced state support for two business expansion projects expected to create a total of 155 new jobs in the cities of Detroit and Fenton. These projects are also expected to generate a total private investment...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
