Michigan State Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant was involved in a one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning, according to the team.She is currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is in stable condition.The team announced that she will not be able to travel to Champaign to coach her team against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. Assistant Head Coach Dean Lockwood will act as interim during Merchant's absence.This will be Lockwood's first game as head coach this season. Lockwood stepped in to lead the team to a victory over Northwestern last season when Merchant was in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. MSU is 11-9 under Merchant this year.It's unclear at this time when Merchant will return to the team.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO