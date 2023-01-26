Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving puts on a show for Coach K as Nets beat Knicks for 9th straight time
With his former coach sitting courtside, Kyrie Irving put on a show. Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sat courtside at Barclays Center Saturday night to see several of his former players when the Nets hosted the Knicks, but none shone brighter than Irving. Irving, who played in just 11 games...
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 28
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 28 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Jalen Pickett fuels Penn State’s rout of Michigan
Jalen Pickett filled the stat sheet with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Penn State rolled past visiting
Some of N.J.’s top football recruits reunited at Rutgers on Tuesday, contemplate staying home
Among the large group of recruits who visited Rutgers on Tuesday when the men’s basketball team blew out the Penn State Nittany Lions, 65-45, were multiple blue chips who played together on the same youth football team in Newark. Jaylen McClain, a four-star junior defensive back at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, played wide receiver, defensive end, and cornerback as a youth, while Kaj Sanders, a physical, four-star athlete from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, played running back and linebacker back then.
Ranney over McNair - Boys basketball recap
Isaac Hester had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Ranney to an 89-68 victory over McNair in Tinton Falls. Jahlil Bethea added 20 points with four rebounds for Ranney (9-9), which led 39-34 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 26-13 third quarter run. MeSean Williams and Drew Buck scored 15 points apiece.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Which boys basketball teams are top contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders around New Jersey. NJ Advance Media breaks each championship race, highlighting the top contenders...
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Girls Basketball: Results, links & scoreboards for Sunday, Jan. 29
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 5 Rutgers Prep vs. No. 6 Montclair Immaculate, 3. No. 12 Saddle River Day vs. St. Mary’s (Manhasset) (NY), 6. No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas at Long Island Lutheran (NY), 6. Sunday, Jan. 29. Mecca...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Boys Basketball: Middletown South defeats St. John Vianney to extend win streak
Middletown South extended its win streak to 13 straight games by defeating St. John Vianney 58-49, in Holmdel. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Roselle Catholic’s future hangs in the balance displayed in win over Bergen Catholic
For one large chunk of the first quarter, Roselle Catholic’s Mackenzie Mgbako looked every bit the McDonald’s All-American that he has been since being named to the 2023 game Wednesday afternoon. For a good portion of the next three quarters, the 6-8 Duke commit looked more like a...
Girls Basketball: Notre Dame’s fast start leads to win over Egg Harbor
Notre Dame built a big lead early and ended up rolling to a 66-51 victory over Egg Harbor, in Ocean City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
An angry LeBron will visit Nets, Knicks as he closes in on NBA scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on history as comes to New York for a back-to-back with the Nets and Knicks. And he won’t be in a good mood. James -- who stands 117 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record -- was apoplectic after officials in the Lakers-Celtics game failed to call a foul on Jayson Tatum as James drove to the basket for a potential game-winning layup at the end of regulation Saturday night. The Celtics ended up winning 125-121 in overtime.
Boys Basketball: Cochrane scores 27 as Mastery Camden wins big over KIPP Cooper
Mastery Camden rolled to an 82-59 victory over KIPP Cooper, in Camden. Since snapping a three game losing streak, Mastery Camden (10-8) has won five straight games. Rayquan Cochrane led Mastery Camden with 27 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. Cassidy Jenkins added 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists, and Jovani Thomson and Joshua Ramos chipped in 10 points each.
Boys Basketball: Piscataway fends off Robbinsville
Piscataway built a big lead early but had to fend off Robbinsville late in a 65-58 win, in Piscataway. Piscataway (8-12) led by as many as 12 points at halftime, but fell victim to a 17-11 third quarter run by Robbinsville (13-6) that cut the score back to single digits headed into the fourth.
Wrestling: Top storylines, takeaways from Day 2 of 2023 GMC tournament
St. Joseph (Met.) stole the show at the 2023 GMC tournament, running away with the team race and crowning six champions. But Mike Carbone’s squad wasn’t the only one to perform well. Old Bridge finished second in the team race and crowned three champions, while Saint Thomas Aquinas finished third and crowned two champions of its own.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘is not a superstar,’ NFL analyst says
Jalen Hurts has helped guide Philadelphia to the NFC Championship Game, but one analyst wouldn’t call the Eagles quarterback a superstar yet. ESPN’s Bart Scott, a former New York Jets linebacker, said on Thursday’s edition of ‘Get Up!’: “In this league, too often we confuse good, with star, with superstar. It is only three superstar quarterbacks in this league. It’s [Josh] Allen, [Joe] Burrow, and [Patrick] Mahomes. ... Jalen Hurts is not a superstar.”
Trenton honors Dione Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
On its senior night and a night it honored Dione Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 7
February is nearing and cutoff day is Saturday, which means it’s only a matter of time before we’re in the midst of postseason scrapping. Action across all three regions was eventful last week and the stage is setting for more of the same in Week 7. It started...
