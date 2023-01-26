LeBron James is closing in on history as comes to New York for a back-to-back with the Nets and Knicks. And he won’t be in a good mood. James -- who stands 117 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record -- was apoplectic after officials in the Lakers-Celtics game failed to call a foul on Jayson Tatum as James drove to the basket for a potential game-winning layup at the end of regulation Saturday night. The Celtics ended up winning 125-121 in overtime.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO