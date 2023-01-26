Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning.

MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m.

Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the case was with police. The other person was inside the location where everything started.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.