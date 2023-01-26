Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
ABC 4
Uplifting Women and Mothers with ANYA
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Being a mom is one of the hardest jobs a woman can have. Aubrey Grossen, the founder of ANYA (A New You Again) talked with us about what her program does for women’s and mothers’ mental health. Aubrey struggled...
ABC 4
Tips and Tricks for Smooth and Stress-Free Potty Training
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The New Year is the perfect time to start potty training for those moms who have been putting it off. Potty training can be a daunting task for both parents and children, but with the right approach, it can be a smooth and stress-free process. Kyriaki, a mom and parenting expert, shares her favorite tips and tricks to help you get started on potty training.
The very serious and totally definitive rating of cookies in Utah
Best cookies in Utah: Crumbl Cookie, Chip Cookie, Ruby Snap Cookie, Dirty Dough, Crave Cookie, Twisted Sugar cookies all withstood this taste test. Best dessert in Utah. Where to get cookies in Utah. Crumbl vs Crave. Crumbl vs Dirty Dough.
ksl.com
'A culinary movement': 11 Utah restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah historically hasn't been revered as a culinary hotbed, but the tides may be changing. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced that 11 Utah restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for prestigious awards. Chefs at five Utah restaurants were named semifinalists for "best...
ABC 4
Rallies in SLC and Memphis Call for Justice for Tyre Nichols
A rally calling for justice for the death of Tyre Nichols gathered in Salt Lake City on Jan. 28 and another one in Memphis, where the incident took place. Rallies in SLC and Memphis Call for Justice for Tyre …. A rally calling for justice for the death of Tyre...
ABC 4
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
ABC 4
The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session
The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month. Another shooting has...
ABC 4
Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills
Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students. Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors,...
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
While the presence of wildlife like deer and elk, and the predators that follow them, is not unusual in this mountainous region, deep snow has made this a particularly wild winter for animal visits. Read more.
Gephardt Daily
‘Best AC/DC cover band’ Hell’s Bells with lead guitarist Adrian Conner to rock SLC Saturday night
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — AC/DC may not have played Salt Lake City since April 2001, but this weekend Utahns can enjoy a performance by Hell’s Belles, a tribute band that was formed in 2000 in Seattle. Lead guitarist of the iconic rock...
ABC 4
Voice of the Vanishing: Protecting Endangered Animals With the Power of Fashion
PARK CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In the last 10 years, over 160 species have been declared extinct by the IUCN, and even more are currently endangered. Jared Turner, founder of the non-profit organization Voice of the Vanishing, is trying to help these endangered animals and prevent their extinction.
ksl.com
GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years
SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as general manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, he sometimes can't believe it happened. "For 21 years I've been part of the magic, and I still pinch myself," Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle. "So, for me, this is where it started and this is the symbol of the choir as a whole."
ABC 4
Best emergency product for when you are stuck in the middle of no where!
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Maybe you’re ready for an adventure this weekend. Imagine exploring the outdoors in an UTV, taking in the beautiful views of our state, but what happens when the unexpected occurs? Flat tire or an accident can leave you stranded and in need of assistance, but Safe Sled can help take some of that stress out of an emergency situation. Bryan Caldwell, Safe Sled Owner and Creator, joined us in the studio to dish on this handy piece of emergency equipment.
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
Salt Lake and Other Utah Cities Used Most of a $10 Million Homeless Services Fund to Hire Cops
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It’s Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
ABC 4
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
Gov. Cox signs transgender, student voucher bills into law
Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
ABC 4
Come watch world class skiers from the national ability center
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) People need recreation in their everyday lives no matter what ability level they are at. Today we were joined by Tracy Meier and Orlando Perez to talk about the upcoming event. Tracy is a rep. from the ability center and Orlando is the rep from Puerto Rico in the competition. Orlando feels since he has been moving and doing sports it makes him feel abled rather than disabled. This upcoming competition in Park City is a perfect opportunity to support members of the National ability center.
