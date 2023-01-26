ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Uplifting Women and Mothers with ANYA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Being a mom is one of the hardest jobs a woman can have. Aubrey Grossen, the founder of ANYA (A New You Again) talked with us about what her program does for women’s and mothers’ mental health. Aubrey struggled...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Tips and Tricks for Smooth and Stress-Free Potty Training

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The New Year is the perfect time to start potty training for those moms who have been putting it off. Potty training can be a daunting task for both parents and children, but with the right approach, it can be a smooth and stress-free process. Kyriaki, a mom and parenting expert, shares her favorite tips and tricks to help you get started on potty training.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC 4

The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session

The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills

Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
UTAH STATE
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years

SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as general manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, he sometimes can't believe it happened. "For 21 years I've been part of the magic, and I still pinch myself," Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle. "So, for me, this is where it started and this is the symbol of the choir as a whole."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Best emergency product for when you are stuck in the middle of no where!

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Maybe you’re ready for an adventure this weekend. Imagine exploring the outdoors in an UTV, taking in the beautiful views of our state, but what happens when the unexpected occurs? Flat tire or an accident can leave you stranded and in need of assistance, but Safe Sled can help take some of that stress out of an emergency situation. Bryan Caldwell, Safe Sled Owner and Creator, joined us in the studio to dish on this handy piece of emergency equipment.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Come watch world class skiers from the national ability center

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) People need recreation in their everyday lives no matter what ability level they are at. Today we were joined by Tracy Meier and Orlando Perez to talk about the upcoming event. Tracy is a rep. from the ability center and Orlando is the rep from Puerto Rico in the competition. Orlando feels since he has been moving and doing sports it makes him feel abled rather than disabled. This upcoming competition in Park City is a perfect opportunity to support members of the National ability center.
PARK CITY, UT

