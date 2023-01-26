Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
unioncountydailydigital.com
City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
No Public Updates on Murdered Businessman
A Springfield, Ohio business owner Thomas (Tom) Gill was murdered in his SUV on January 5, 2023, near the intersection of Kenton and Burt St. in Springfield, Ohio. On January 9, 2023, a candlelight vigil was held for Gill included in attendance was Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett, Chief of Police Allison Elliott, Assistant Mayor Rob Rue, employees, and many members of the community. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the family of Mr. Gill held a public memorial service in which many members of the community paid their final respects to a man that night, one week after his murder would have celebrated his 25th year in business. Thomas Gill Obituary.
Quality of evidence led to reduced charges in 2021 killing, Clark County prosecutors say
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:10 p.m.: The case accusing Noel Coles Jr. of murder and aggravated murder in the August 2021 killing of his estranged girlfriend rested largely on circumstantial evidence and that led to Thursday’s plea agreement to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, Clark County prosecutors told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.
iheart.com
Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF
The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
iheart.com
RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate
An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters
Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Times Gazette
Meth lands man, 72, in prison
A Peebles man was sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 24 months in prison on a trafficking charge. Harold Swayne, 72, was sentenced on one amended count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state...
ATF Director warns police in Columbus are finding a new dangerous device for guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies across the country, including here in Columbus, are seeing a rise in the number of dangerous devices used to turn handguns into machine guns. U.S. ATF Director, Steve Dettelbach, was in town this week to announce efforts to help Columbus police curb gun...
sciotopost.com
Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution
CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says
HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
NBC4 Columbus
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County …. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Connecting with COSI: Making plastic snow. Connecting with COSI: Making plastic snow. Morning Forecast for Sunday, Jan. 29,...
cwcolumbus.com
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
City Barbecue Opening In Delaware On February 6
The restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location next month in Delaware. City Barbeque’s new restaurant will start serving February 6. The 3,567 square foot eatery is located at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site and serve the sides and desserts the brand’s fans have come to know.
A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
