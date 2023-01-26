Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association
(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
mymoinfo.com
Love’s truck stop coming to Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) It’s official, a Love’s truck stop is coming to Herculaneum. During its regular monthly meeting on January 17th, the Herculaneum Board of Alderman voted 6-0 to approve the truck stop company’s request to construct and manage a 24 hour convince store and gas station. The truck...
Washington Missourian
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
stlmag.com
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
St. Louis Powerball player gets lucky on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th isn't typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis' Joel's Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
KSDK
'That's when it all came down': Trees, power lines fall after Wednesday snowfall in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow Wednesday. Some other parts of St. Francois County also got nearly 10 inches of snow. Those were the highest totals in our area from the storm. According to the Farmington Fire Department, they received at least two dozen...
Congregation helps St. Peters neighbors hit hard by July floods
One group of Lutheran Christian servants spent part of the weekend helping people in a St. Peters subdivision repair their homes.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
mymoinfo.com
More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way
(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue
LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for...
UPDATE: Chesterfield teen found safe after disappearance
Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident
(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
KSDK
St. Louis activists react to release of Tyre Nichols video
The video of the police beating in Memphis opened wounds in St. Louis. where the community protested following the deaths of other Black men.
