Festus, MO

mymoinfo.com

Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association

(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Love’s truck stop coming to Herculaneum

(Herculaneum) It’s official, a Love’s truck stop is coming to Herculaneum. During its regular monthly meeting on January 17th, the Herculaneum Board of Alderman voted 6-0 to approve the truck stop company’s request to construct and manage a 24 hour convince store and gas station. The truck...
HERCULANEUM, MO
Washington Missourian

TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge

TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
stlmag.com

The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis

American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday

WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way

(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year

While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident

(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
CHESTERFIELD, MO

