mymoinfo.com
Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association
(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri linemen restoring power in snow, muddy conditions in southern Missouri
Eight linemen from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative are making significant progress, as they continue to restore power this (Friday) morning in storm-damaged southeast Missouri. Towns like Fredericktown, which is south of Farmington, received about ten inches of snow on Wednesday. That heavy, wet snow caused trees to fall into lines,...
westkentuckystar.com
This week's snow storm by the numbers
The National Weather Service in Paducah has run the numbers on this week's major snow storm that blanketed southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The region's biggest snowfall occurred in Elsinore, Missouri, with 9.4 inches. Marble Hill and Perryville followed with 7.5 and 6 inches. Cape Girardeau got 4.8 inches of...
mymoinfo.com
Total Snow Amounts Across the Listening Area
(Farmington) Snowfall amounts for the area are in, and a section of St. Francois County received the most snow flakes this week. Luke Turnbough has details.
republicmonitor.com
Robinson retires from Bank of Missouri Board of Directors after 26 years
The Bank of Missouri on Monday recognized Frank Robinson, CEO of Robinson Construction Company, for his 26 years of dedicated service on The Bank’s board of directors and the Reliable Community Bancshares, Inc. board, which is the holding company for The Bank of Missouri. Both are headquartered in Perryville.
KFVS12
Cows on the loose after semi truck fire near Sikeston
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. 2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel. Updated: 13 hours ago. Two men were arrested...
Kait 8
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
KFVS12
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27. They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem. According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC...
kbsi23.com
Caught on video: Poplar Bluff police ask for help finding 2 trying to break into pawn shop
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for the public’s help after two people were caught on video trying to break in to a pawn shop. Police say two people tried to break in to Faranoe’s Pawn Shop a little after midnight on January 26.
