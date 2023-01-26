ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mymoinfo.com

Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association

(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
FARMINGTON, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023

(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

This week's snow storm by the numbers

The National Weather Service in Paducah has run the numbers on this week's major snow storm that blanketed southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The region's biggest snowfall occurred in Elsinore, Missouri, with 9.4 inches. Marble Hill and Perryville followed with 7.5 and 6 inches. Cape Girardeau got 4.8 inches of...
MISSOURI STATE
republicmonitor.com

Robinson retires from Bank of Missouri Board of Directors after 26 years

The Bank of Missouri on Monday recognized Frank Robinson, CEO of Robinson Construction Company, for his 26 years of dedicated service on The Bank’s board of directors and the Reliable Community Bancshares, Inc. board, which is the holding company for The Bank of Missouri. Both are headquartered in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cows on the loose after semi truck fire near Sikeston

Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. 2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel. Updated: 13 hours ago. Two men were arrested...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO

