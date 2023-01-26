Read full article on original website
Commanders to Hire Coach Eric Bieniemy from Chiefs?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama tight end
The players signed by NFL teams to reserve/future contracts in the opening days of the offseason almost invariably ended the regular season on the signing team’s practice squad. For instance, the New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that former South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker had signed a reserve/future...
Mario Cristobal told Miami football recruit new OC within about a week
Update: The Miami football program and head coach Mario Cristobal released a statement on Friday that stated offensive coordinator Josh Gattis “has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator.’’ Three-star 2024 quarterback Luke Moga spoke to CaneSport in an article released on Thursday before the Gattis’ firing.
Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints
On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
NFL Fans Are Ripping NFC Championship Refs For Their Performance
In the eyes of NFL fans, the NFC Championship game is being played between the San Francisco 49ers and the refs. NFL referee John Hussey and his crew are officiating the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game, but their decisions have fans calling favoritism. "Oh My ...
Travis Kelce active for Chiefs in AFC championship game despite back injury
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will play on Sunday, though that was in question until the team submitted its list of inactives. Kelce, who has a back injury, worked out before the game and the Chiefs apparently were comfortable enough having him active. Kelce was active for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Jackson State football player James Houston supports Isaiah Bolden at Collegiate Bowl
Former Jackson State defensive end James Houston has not forgotten where he came from. On Saturday, he was at the NFLPA game to support former JSU teammate Isaiah Bolden of the National Team. The game was played in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The American team lost to the National team, 19-17.
Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason
Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead of his first offseason as a veteran in the league. “[I] make sure I’m...
HBCUs prominent at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George, who coached the National team, meets American coach Jeff Fisher after Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl. Fisher coached George with the NFL's Tennessee Titans. NFL rookie star James Houston was also on hand to support the five HBCU participants. The post HBCUs prominent at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Could Santa Clara's Brandin Podziemski sneak into the first round?
The West Coast Conference (WCC) knows draft picks. Obviously, Gonzaga carries the torch here with 11 players drafted over the past ten years. However, in recent years, the WCC has also produced the likes of Patty Mills (Saint Mary’s), Jimmer Fredette (BYU), Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine), Jalen Williams (Santa Clara), and Orlando Johnson (UC Santa Barbara). Could Santa Clara Brandin Podziemski be next?
Gators HC Billy Napier makes multiple stops in Georgia
Gators coaches Billy Napier and William Peagler are currently making their rounds in the Peach State.
