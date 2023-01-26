ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama tight end

The players signed by NFL teams to reserve/future contracts in the opening days of the offseason almost invariably ended the regular season on the signing team’s practice squad. For instance, the New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that former South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker had signed a reserve/future...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints

On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'

Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KRMG

Travis Kelce active for Chiefs in AFC championship game despite back injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will play on Sunday, though that was in question until the team submitted its list of inactives. Kelce, who has a back injury, worked out before the game and the Chiefs apparently were comfortable enough having him active. Kelce was active for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason

Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead of his first offseason as a veteran in the league. “[I] make sure I’m...
CHICAGO, IL
HBCU Gameday

HBCUs prominent at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George, who coached the National team, meets American coach Jeff Fisher after Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl. Fisher coached George with the NFL's Tennessee Titans. NFL rookie star James Houston was also on hand to support the five HBCU participants. The post HBCUs prominent at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
On3.com

Could Santa Clara's Brandin Podziemski sneak into the first round?

The West Coast Conference (WCC) knows draft picks. Obviously, Gonzaga carries the torch here with 11 players drafted over the past ten years. However, in recent years, the WCC has also produced the likes of Patty Mills (Saint Mary’s), Jimmer Fredette (BYU), Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine), Jalen Williams (Santa Clara), and Orlando Johnson (UC Santa Barbara). Could Santa Clara Brandin Podziemski be next?
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy