Delaware State

DO Delaware: Bob Marley birthday tribute, star-studded poet & more fun coming to Delaware

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Is life not amusing enough for you? You can laugh your worries away when comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias returns to the Delaware State Fair this summer.

Tickets go on sale at noon, Thursday, Jan. 26.

Hi everyone, I'm lifestyle reporter Andre Lamar and welcome to the DO Delaware newsletter, a hot spot for cool events to check out in Delaware.

Here's a breakdown of some fun you can dive into this weekend and beyond, while you're also keeping an eye on the Philadelphia Eagles vs the 49ers in the NFC Championship game on FOX at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29.

Spokey Speaky at The Queen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciZIx_0kS9FGfW00

Reggae champions Spokey Speaky will pay tribute to the late Delaware legend Bob Marley in a birthday concert.These musical medicine men from Wilmington will give out prescriptions for a good time in the 11th annual Bob Marley Birthday Concert at The Queen (500 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Tickets are $18 (plus fees). For more info, visit thequeenwilmington.com or (302) 400-7020.

Imani Winds blow into Lewes

The wind ensemble Imani Winds breezed its way to earning two Grammy nominations. The outfit has been making music for over two decades. Their latest album is "Bruits," which got a 2022 Grammy nom for “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance.”Imani Winds will blow into Bethel United Methodist Church (129 W. 4th St., Lewes) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. An Tickets are up to $40. For more info, visit imaniwinds.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHDD8_0kS9FGfW00

Fire & Ice Festival

There's no greater yin and yang of the seasons than winter and summer.The contrast of hot and cold has inspired the Fire & Ice Festival — Lights, Camera Action! It features lots of heartwarming fun that's also cool. This includes ice sculpture tours, bonfires, ice rink, live sculpture demonstrations, music and more.The fun takes place in multiple places, but Bethany Beach will be a prime location for activities.

The Fire & Ice Festival is going down in Bethany Beach from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. For more info, visit fireandicede.com or (800) 962-SURF.

Poet Nikki Giovanni comes to Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PePga_0kS9FGfW00

Acclaimed Poet Nikki Giovanni is the first of four celebrity speakers slated to visit Wilmington Public Library in February as part of its "Voices of Power" series for Black History Month.The free event will be held during the first four weeks of February. Seating is limited and it is first-come, first-served. So you'll want to show up early for a chance to make the cut.Giovanni, who turns 80 in June, has a tall list of accomplishments. She has seven NAACP Image Awards, along with the Langston Hughes Award. She also was named one of Oprah Winfrey’s 25 Living Legends.The renowned poet Giovanni will jumpstart "Voices of Power" at Wilmington Public Library (10 E. 10th St., Wilmington) from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Admission is free. For more info, visit Wilmington Library on Facebook , Instagram or wilmington.lib.de.us ,

Have an interesting story idea or a cool event coming up? You can tell me all about it at alamar@gannett.com .

Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The News Journal, visit Delawareonline.com.

And here are some more tasty entertainment stories to nosh on:

Comments / 1

