wtaq.com
The beats go on for Phoenix
Things remain upbeat for the Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team while for the men, the downbeat continues. The Lady Phoenix avenged one of their two Horizon League losses by beating rival Milwaukee 58-40 at the Kress Center Thursday night. It was another stellar defensive performance as Green Bay forced 28 turnovers, held the Panthers to 30% shooting and gave up just six points in the fourth quarter while putting up 18 themselves to put the game away. Bailey Butler led the way with a fine all around game, scoring 15 points and topping GB with 6 assists, five rebounds and four steals. Jenna Guyer chipped in with 12 points off the bench, getting extended minutes with Julia Hartwig the latest player to get sidelined with injury. That’s been the story all season for the Phoenix (16-4, 9-2). They lost Brooklyn Blackburn to injury after seven games which is when Hailey Oskey decided to leave the program. Last week, Maddy Schreiber went down with an injury but reserve players like Guyer and Callie Genke have risen to the challenge, Genke finished with 10 points. GB remains in a three way tie for the Horizon League lead with Cleveland State and Youngstown State. They’ll host IUPUI on Monday night.
wtaq.com
Outdoor Enthusiasts Are Heading To The Resch Expo
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With more than 100 vendors the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo has something for just about everyone, but getting outdoors may bring some challenges too — like supply chain issues and the economy. From bright yellow kayaks to the latest in camp chairs,...
wtaq.com
Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
wtaq.com
Winterfest On Broadway Brings Out The Crowds
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops, but the usual outdoor activities were also held like ice carving and carriage rides.
wtaq.com
UW-Oshkosh Foundation Launches 1871 Society
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There’s a new fundraising push on the UW-Oshkosh campus to provide more funding for student scholarships. The UW-Oshkosh Foundation launched the 1871 Society giving campaign. The name comes in honor of the year the university began. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871...
wtaq.com
CWD Found In Wild Deer In Waupaca County
TOWN OF HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Waupaca County’s deer baiting and feeding ban has been renewed for three years with the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. It’s the first time a wild deer from Waupaca County has tested positive for CWD. The Wisconsin...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect on City’s Southwest Side
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another homeless man in Green Bay. Joseph Roberts, 55, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police were called to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Investigate Residential Burglaries on City’s Southwest Side
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating six reported residential burglaries in the Colburn, Marquette Park, and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the City’s southwest side. Since December of 2022, Green Bay Police have opened burglary cases in the following areas:. • 1100 block...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Residents Can Help Set The City’s Energy Goals
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay has set goals in being more energy efficient and its asking for help in its efforts. Residents and business owners are being asked to fill out a survey, which the city says takes about 10 minutes. City officials say it will guide them as they come up with an energy plan for the next five to ten years.
wtaq.com
Judge will Hold Preliminary Hearing for Teen Charged in Fentanyl Overdose Death
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A preliminary hearing for a 15-year-old charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs will be held in front of a judge instead of a court commissioner, as is the usual practice in Brown County. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo is charged in adult court...
wtaq.com
A Package Of Drugs Mailed To Green Bay’s Police Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, containing narcotics that was mailed through the United States Postal Service and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis. The package was intercepted internally before reaching...
wtaq.com
Man Convicted 36 years After Green Bay Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in...
wtaq.com
Man Sentenced in Brown County Bowling Alley Burglary
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second suspect in a bowling alley burglary was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jeremy Wondrachek, 45, was previously convicted of burglary. Before the sentence was issued, Wondrachek apologized for his actions, saying he was too immature then to deal with problems...
wtaq.com
Appleton Police Continue to Investigate January 22 Briarcliff Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is actively working on the shooting incident that occurred on January 22 in the 1200 Block of N. Briarcliff Drive. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The Outagamie County Coroner’s Office and the Appleton Police Department have identified...
wtaq.com
Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
wtaq.com
Fatal Door County Crash
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One person was killed in an early morning crash in Door County. The Door County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one vehicle car crash on State Highway 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove at 4:47 Saturday morning.
wtaq.com
Recent Point-In-Time Count Shows Increase in People Experiencing Homelessness
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, volunteers went out all throughout the Fox Cities for the biennial point-in-time count; which seeks to assess how many people are experiencing homelessness and are living on the streets in our area. Those volunteers also provided them with resources.
wtaq.com
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County Woman Fined for Election Fraud
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Lisa Campion was fined $500 Friday for illegally voting in the November 2020 presidential election, even though she was ineligible to do so because she was still on probation. Campion, 59, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor election fraud – falsifying voter registration information, court records...
