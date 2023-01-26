Read full article on original website
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
valleypatriot.com
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
WMUR.com
Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival
CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
NECN
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
WMUR.com
Laconia woman, a trailblazer at Harvard Business School, celebrates 100th birthday
LACONIA, N.H. — Friday is Doris Duff Day in Laconia in honor of a very special Granite Stater's 100th birthday. Duff was the first woman to ever serve on Harvard Business School's board of governors when she did so in the 1960s. She is a 1952 graduate of the...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past
Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
WMTW
'Monk' star makes donation to new USM center for the arts
PORTLAND, Maine — The stars were out at the University of Southern Maine on Thursday. Famed actor Tony Shalhoub returned to USM, where he graduated in the 1970s, to announce he was joining a fundraising push for the school. The Tony Award winner was named the honorary chair of...
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Jan. 28-29, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The fifth annual Winter Festival is back in Concord. Some of New England's best ice carvers will hand carve sculptures at the State House until 9 p.m. Friday.
WMUR.com
Saturday marks 37th anniversary of Challenger tragedy
CONCORD, N.H. — Saturday marks the 37th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy. The shuttle exploded 73 seconds after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986. New Hampshire teacher Christa McAuliffe was one of the seven crew members killed in the disaster. Crew members Dick Scobee, Mike Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik and Gregory Jarvis also died.
WMUR.com
Portsmouth considers converting former school property to affordable housing
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth is considering a plan to transform a city-owned property that houses a soon-to-be-vacant school into affordable housing as part of an effort to keep people from being priced out of the city. The five-acre property that houses the former Sherburne School has been flagged as...
WMUR.com
Annual Concord Winter Festival kicks off Friday
CONCORD, N.H. — Families seeking a fun event this weekend can visit Concord as the city's fifth annual Concord Winter Festival kicks off Friday. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., visitors can stop by the art and bloom exhibit at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen's headquarters on South Main Street.
BC Heights
University Temporarily Places Crane in Front of Maloney To Address Rock Shifting
The University temporarily placed a crane in front of Maloney Hall to address an issue involving shifting rocks in the ledge between Maloney and O’Neill Library, according to Associate Vice President of Facilities Services Robert Avalle Jr. “It is a routine procedure that we anticipate will be completed this...
WMUR.com
Filotimo Casinos announces $3.8M in charitable donations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire casino company unveiled new games on Thursday as it announced its charitable giving from the past year. The NH Group owns four casinos in the state under the Filotimo name. Company officials gathered at the Manchester location on Thursday to unveil new casino games called historic horse racing machines, which operate similarly to slot machines and are based on old horse-racing results. The games are licensed by the New Hampshire Lottery.
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
earnthenecklace.com
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon. Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office,...
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
