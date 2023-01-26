ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

WMUR.com

Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival

CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past

Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

'Monk' star makes donation to new USM center for the arts

PORTLAND, Maine — The stars were out at the University of Southern Maine on Thursday. Famed actor Tony Shalhoub returned to USM, where he graduated in the 1970s, to announce he was joining a fundraising push for the school. The Tony Award winner was named the honorary chair of...
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Jan. 28-29, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The fifth annual Winter Festival is back in Concord. Some of New England's best ice carvers will hand carve sculptures at the State House until 9 p.m. Friday.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Saturday marks 37th anniversary of Challenger tragedy

CONCORD, N.H. — Saturday marks the 37th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy. The shuttle exploded 73 seconds after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986. New Hampshire teacher Christa McAuliffe was one of the seven crew members killed in the disaster. Crew members Dick Scobee, Mike Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik and Gregory Jarvis also died.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Annual Concord Winter Festival kicks off Friday

CONCORD, N.H. — Families seeking a fun event this weekend can visit Concord as the city's fifth annual Concord Winter Festival kicks off Friday. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., visitors can stop by the art and bloom exhibit at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen's headquarters on South Main Street.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Filotimo Casinos announces $3.8M in charitable donations

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire casino company unveiled new games on Thursday as it announced its charitable giving from the past year. The NH Group owns four casinos in the state under the Filotimo name. Company officials gathered at the Manchester location on Thursday to unveil new casino games called historic horse racing machines, which operate similarly to slot machines and are based on old horse-racing results. The games are licensed by the New Hampshire Lottery.
MANCHESTER, NH
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA

