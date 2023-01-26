ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.  
FRANCONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
OKLAHOMA STATE
intheknow.com

Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth

A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Frozen Hare Saves Alaskan Woman Who Fell Through Ice

An Alaskan woman who fell through the ice atop a lake managed to escape the perilous predicament thanks to a frozen dead hare that she had picked earlier in the day. The bizarre incident reportedly occurred back in November and came to light this week when Kelsey Haas decided to share the remarkable tale as a warning to others about the dangers of straying onto thin ice. While en route to exploring a popular site known as Grewingk Glacier, she and her friends were skating across a frozen lake and stumbled upon the remains of a hare that had recently perished. “It wasn't warm, it wasn't super stiff," she recalled, "it was interesting." Planning to later skin the animal for its fur, Haas held on to the creature, which turned out to be a rather fortuitous decision.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
pethelpful.com

Stray Cat Invited Inside During Freezing Temperatures Winds Up Finding a Forever Home

When kindhearted @lindaeckel opened her doors to a stray cat who was living near her home during freezing temperatures, she didn't expect to have a new furever friend. Still, that's exactly what happened! The beautiful long-haired tabby cat made herself right at home with Linda and her pets, and the result is just precious.
Majestic News

Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed

Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
Whiskey Riff

Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...

Comments / 0

Community Policy