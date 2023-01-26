American Kennel Club announces most popular dog names of 2022

Mass — Sometimes picking a name for your household pet can be the most challenging part of being a pet owner.

The American Kennel Club (AKC), has announced the most popular dog names of 2022 to help it make a little easier for you.

“Dogs are an important part of our families, and people take great care in choosing a name,” said American Kennel Club Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “It’s fun to see if a dog’s personality is reflected in its name.”

AKC has put together a list of the most most popular dog names of 2022 for boy dogs and girl dogs coming from their purebred dog registration and Canine Partner mixed-breed enrollment statistics.

Top 10 Girl Dog Names of 2022:

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Willow Penny Sadie Maggie Rosie Ruby

Top 10 Boy Dog Names of 2022:

Max Milo Cooper Charlie Teddy Tucker Buddy Bear Rocky Leo

If you want something a little less known, you can look through the list of top boy dog names and top girl dog names.

