Massachusetts State

American Kennel Club announces most popular dog names of 2022

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Mass — Sometimes picking a name for your household pet can be the most challenging part of being a pet owner.

The American Kennel Club (AKC), has announced the most popular dog names of 2022 to help it make a little easier for you.

“Dogs are an important part of our families, and people take great care in choosing a name,” said American Kennel Club Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “It’s fun to see if a dog’s personality is reflected in its name.”

AKC has put together a list of the most most popular dog names of 2022 for boy dogs and girl dogs coming from their purebred dog registration and Canine Partner mixed-breed enrollment statistics.

Top 10 Girl Dog Names of 2022:

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Willow
  6. Penny
  7. Sadie
  8. Maggie
  9. Rosie
  10. Ruby

Top 10 Boy Dog Names of 2022:

  1. Max
  2. Milo
  3. Cooper
  4. Charlie
  5. Teddy
  6. Tucker
  7. Buddy
  8. Bear
  9. Rocky
  10. Leo

If you want something a little less known, you can look through the list of top boy dog names and top girl dog names.

