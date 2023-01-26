American Kennel Club announces most popular dog names of 2022
Mass — Sometimes picking a name for your household pet can be the most challenging part of being a pet owner.
The American Kennel Club (AKC), has announced the most popular dog names of 2022 to help it make a little easier for you.
“Dogs are an important part of our families, and people take great care in choosing a name,” said American Kennel Club Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “It’s fun to see if a dog’s personality is reflected in its name.”
AKC has put together a list of the most most popular dog names of 2022 for boy dogs and girl dogs coming from their purebred dog registration and Canine Partner mixed-breed enrollment statistics.
Top 10 Girl Dog Names of 2022:
- Luna
- Bella
- Daisy
- Lucy
- Willow
- Penny
- Sadie
- Maggie
- Rosie
- Ruby
Top 10 Boy Dog Names of 2022:
- Max
- Milo
- Cooper
- Charlie
- Teddy
- Tucker
- Buddy
- Bear
- Rocky
- Leo
If you want something a little less known, you can look through the list of top boy dog names and top girl dog names.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
