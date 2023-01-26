Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews...
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 26, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Pedro Martinez Jr., 51, of East Grand Forks, for Domestic Assault.
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
KNOX News Radio
Trial next stop for GF murder suspect
A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
KNOX News Radio
NWS releases spring flood outlook #1
The River Forecast Center has released its first flood outlook of the season. It suggests the risk for significant spring flooding is in the Red River Valley is relatively low – and running below long-term historical averages. Despite numerous early winter storms the month of January has been dry....
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
kvrr.com
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
kvrr.com
National Weather Service’s flood outlook shows flooding not expected in Red River Valley
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — National Weather Service in Grand Forks released its spring flood outlook. Major flooding is not expected in the valley, but there can be some chances of moderate flooding. Many factors went into determining the outlook including the amount of moisture in the fall, soil...
kfgo.com
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
Ghost Town in N Minnesota Could Work as a Creepy Movie Location
I'm always fascinated by old abandoned towns. Like the question of what happened? Was it ever a "booming" town? Why did people leave... or did they all just die off from natural causes? Or unnatural causes? What is the history of the town?. This one happens to be outside of...
Crookston Daily Times
Altru Welcomes New Board Members
Grand Forks, N.D. Altru Health System has appointed Tammy Peterson, Andrew Sorbo and Russel Crary to join the non-profit’s board of directors in January 2023. Tammy Peterson is the regional president and agricultural banking director for Bremer Financial Corporation. She has over 25 years of business and agricultural banking experience with Bremer and has served as the Grand Forks region president since 2013.
KNOX News Radio
North Dakota completes sweep of Miami
UND (12-11-4, 6-8-2 NCHC) scored early-and-often in the victory, eclipsing a season-high in goals in the win to tally the first road sweep of the season. The junior was not alone in the offensive showcase, with Jackson Blake (1g, 2a), Mark Senden (3a), Ethan Frisch (2a) and Ty Farmer (2a) all recording multiple points in the win.
