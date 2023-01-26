Read full article on original website
Comfort Kitchen Opens in Dorchester's Uphams Corner Neighborhood
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A few years ago, it was reported that a new restaurant featuring global comfort food was on its way to an historic space in Dorchester, and now we have learned that it is up and running. According to multiple sources, Comfort Kitchen...
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
Lab? Landmark? Conversion Proposed for Historic Fenway Hotel
Lab conversions in Boston are far from unprecedented. Turning a potential landmark into life sciences space? That’s unusual. But that's where IQHQ Inc. finds itself with the Hotel Buckminster property in Kenmore Square. An affiliate of the California-based lab developer filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning...
This Massachusetts Taqueria Is Proudly on a List of the Best Restaurants in the US
A Massachusetts restaurant is serving up some of the best in the country, according to a new ranking. Taquería El Amigo in Waltham placed at #84 on Yelp's 100 best restaurants in America, and that's only less than two years after it opened. "We are very proud of it,...
Here's What Business Owners Want From Boston's New ‘Late-Night Czar'
Nightlife directors are popping up around the world, with cities like London and Amsterdam hiring so-called “late-night czars” to improve their social scenes. Last year, Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said the city intends to hire a late night czar of its own to focus on improving the vibrancy, inclusivity and accessibility of Boston’s social scene.
Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston
A woman was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the...
Fire Breaks Out in Hyde Park, Sending Smoke Into the Sky
A fire broke out Friday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The fire was on Thatcher Street, where plumes of smoke were billowing into the sky. The fire was at a large, two-story garage, which was unoccupied when the fire happened, according to the Boston Fire Department. There...
Addie's, an Online-Only Grocery Store, Opens First Mass. Location
The way we shop for food is getting a makeover at a new grocery store in Norwood, Massachusetts. Addie's opened Thursday, but there were no customers to be found in the store's aisles. The company offers only online grocery shopping with curbside pickup. "I'm super excited to do this once...
Taking a Look at Mayor Wu's Diverse Cabinet
Reflecting on her first year in office, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked the leaders who signed up to take on Boston’s biggest challenges during her State of the City address. “I knew my first and most important job as mayor was to build the team that Boston deserves.”. She...
Firefighter Injured, 4 People Displaced After South Boston Fire
A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a triple decker in South Boston, officials said, injuring one firefighter and leaving four people without a place to live. The Boston Fire Department was called to P Street and found fire on the second and third floors, as well as through the roof, of the mixed occupancy building.
Dam Breaks, Flooding Neighborhood in East Bridgewater
An earthen dam broke Friday in Halifax, Massachusetts, causing major flooding in a neighborhood downriver in East Bridgewater, according to police. Bridgewater police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp, as water is overflowing the road and bridge near Robin's Pond. They said the road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it wasn't compromised.
Police Investigate Shooting in Mattapan
Police are investigating a shooting in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Sunday morning. A call was received around 11:30 a.m.of a person shot in the area of 115 Babson St., according to authorities. The investigation is ongoing.
Protesters in Boston Demand Justice for Tyre Nichols: ‘I'm Angry, I'm Pissed Off'
More than a hundred protesters gathered in Boston on Saturday afternoon following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. A rally was scheduled around 2 p.m. in the Boston Common....
MAP: Is Today the Average Coldest Day of the Year Where You Live?
Sure, the thermometer may have hit 55 degrees in Boston Thursday, but for many of us, this week usually features the coldest day of the year!. The NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information this week released an interactive map showing the day of the year with the coldest average temperature between 1991 and 2020. Knowing 30-year averages helps industries ranging from electrical utilities to tourism, the agency explained.
Mass. Dad Releases Statement, Asks People to Forgive Wife Accused of Killing Their Kids
Patrick Clancy is speaking out for the first time, one day after it was announced his baby had succumbed to his injuries, and several days after his other two children died, allegedly at the hands of their mother in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home. The South Shore dad had remained silent...
Body Found in Marblehead Identified as Man Who Had Been Missing for Over a Month
A body found in Marblehead, Massachusetts, last week has been identified as a man who had been missing for over a month. The body was identified as 31-year-old Michael Gray, of Maine, according to a joint press release Saturday from Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin.
Supporters Rally for Tyre Nichols in Boston After Release of Deadly Police Beating Video
Protesters rallied in Boston Friday night following the release of footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. Warning: the videos of the incident show graphic violence and may be upsetting to some viewers. Before...
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
Duxbury Tragedy: Read Patrick Clancy's Full Statement on His Wife, Deaths of 3 Kids
A tragedy at a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home last Tuesday left three young children dead, allegedly at the hands of their mom. Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts General Hospital employee, is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
Worcester Regional Transit Authority Cutting Friday Bus Routes
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority, or WRTA, is temporarily cutting back its bus routes on Fridays. Spectrum News 1 reports the issue is staffing - WRTA spokesperson Jamie Winter telling them a number of drivers are using time off as part of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. Drivers are only able to work 60 hours a week.
