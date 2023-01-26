ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHSV

The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck now has a location indoors. Founder Cassie Varner had a celebration to let people know where they can find her during the week. The food truck was mainly able to provide fried items. Having a storefront means having more options like...
SHENANDOAH, VA
WHSV

Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira is expanding its pet food pantry to two weeks a month instead of once a month as it was previously. Anicira’s Marketing and Communication Manager, Katie Nicholson, said they distributed 390,286 meals to pets in need in 2022. That is 97,220 more meals than was given in 2021.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Mount Crawford final draft of comprehensive plan posted

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford has posted the final draft of its first comprehensive plan in recent history. “It’s everything that we have gathered over the last year including the two surveys and three public engagements between the citizens and the business owners in town,” Libby Clark, town manager for Mount Crawford said.
MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA
WHSV

Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Madison County has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police. They said around 8:30 p.m., a Waynesboro police officer spotted Joseph Jenkins, 35, driving the Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg’s Northend Greenway to be expanded

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg funding has been secured for further construction of the Northend Greenway shared-use path. The first phase of the project was completed in 2019 and now more sections of the path will be built so that it will eventually stretch from EMU to downtown Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police Chief responds to release of Tyre Nichols video

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Police Chief Kelley Warner sent a letter to the community Friday night following the release of body camera footage documenting a deadly encounter between Memphis Police and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. You can read the full letter below. To the Community of Harrisonburg,. Like all...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU’s ‘Ability First’ event visits Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - James Madison University’s Empowerment3 Center in Harrisonburg visited the Rivermont School to provide physical activity, nutrition and social connection opportunities Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. The organizers, which included JMU students, hosted games encouraging physical movements and exercise to children and adults with or without...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. According to the HPD, they received a report of an alleged stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. State and County authorities tried...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football announced that the annual Spring Game will be played this April at Bridgeforth Stadium. After a historic FBS debut that saw the Dukes go 8-3 overall and notch their first-ever Top 25 ranking, JMU will be entering its second season as a Sun Belt team.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU women’s basketball falls to Coastal Carolina 79-64, drops to 7-2 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball dropped a road test to Coastal Carolina 79-64 on Thursday evening. The top-ranked Sun Belt team falls to 17-4 overall including a 7-2 mark in conference action. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 17 points while pulling down four rebounds. Kseniia Kozlova and Steph Ouderkirk added 10 points apiece. Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff grabbed six rebounds each for the purple and gold.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Hensel, known as Jeb Stuart Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard television show and Captain California on Hero High, is returning to the screen for a new movie. Hensel was at Beards and Broads Axecade in Harrisonburg on Saturday teasing the film with memorabilia from...
HARRISONBURG, VA

