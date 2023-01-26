Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck now has a location indoors. Founder Cassie Varner had a celebration to let people know where they can find her during the week. The food truck was mainly able to provide fried items. Having a storefront means having more options like...
WHSV
COVID, Flu and RSV cases are trending downward across the U.S.: What about Virginia?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some have called it the “triple-demic.” It happened with flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases skyrocketed across the U.S. late last year. Experts said cases are trending downward in the country and in the Commonwealth. Dr. Brooke Rossheim with the Virginia Department of Health said...
WHSV
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time to file your taxes. Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue, Karen Rose, said similar to federal income taxes, there are some changes to taxes in the Commonwealth also for the 2023 tax season. One of the biggest adjustments is the increased standard deduction. This...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police have released photos of a woman they say broke into a vehicle and then fraudulently cashed checks. HPD said the suspect was driving a gray Ford Explorer with stolen tags, and attempted to alter her appearance with a wig and glasses at a separate bank. This suspect is also related to a similar incident in Staunton.
WHSV
Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira is expanding its pet food pantry to two weeks a month instead of once a month as it was previously. Anicira’s Marketing and Communication Manager, Katie Nicholson, said they distributed 390,286 meals to pets in need in 2022. That is 97,220 more meals than was given in 2021.
WHSV
Mount Crawford final draft of comprehensive plan posted
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford has posted the final draft of its first comprehensive plan in recent history. “It’s everything that we have gathered over the last year including the two surveys and three public engagements between the citizens and the business owners in town,” Libby Clark, town manager for Mount Crawford said.
WHSV
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Madison County has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police. They said around 8:30 p.m., a Waynesboro police officer spotted Joseph Jenkins, 35, driving the Ford...
WHSV
Harrisonburg’s Northend Greenway to be expanded
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg funding has been secured for further construction of the Northend Greenway shared-use path. The first phase of the project was completed in 2019 and now more sections of the path will be built so that it will eventually stretch from EMU to downtown Harrisonburg.
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) is trying to answer the call to help fill the need for more healthcare workers in our area and across the country. “In order to prepare the workforce for that very challenging range of careers in healthcare, we need to make...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Chief responds to release of Tyre Nichols video
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Police Chief Kelley Warner sent a letter to the community Friday night following the release of body camera footage documenting a deadly encounter between Memphis Police and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. You can read the full letter below. To the Community of Harrisonburg,. Like all...
WHSV
JMU’s ‘Ability First’ event visits Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - James Madison University’s Empowerment3 Center in Harrisonburg visited the Rivermont School to provide physical activity, nutrition and social connection opportunities Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. The organizers, which included JMU students, hosted games encouraging physical movements and exercise to children and adults with or without...
WHSV
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. According to the HPD, they received a report of an alleged stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. State and County authorities tried...
WHSV
‘Dogs 2 Read 2′ is back at the Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dogs 2 Read 2 program is making a comeback at the Massanutten Regional Library in downtown Harrisonburg after the COVID-19 pandemic. This program allows students in grades K-5th to practice reading and interact with therapy dogs. ”They’re great for building confidence because the dog, unlike...
WHSV
JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football announced that the annual Spring Game will be played this April at Bridgeforth Stadium. After a historic FBS debut that saw the Dukes go 8-3 overall and notch their first-ever Top 25 ranking, JMU will be entering its second season as a Sun Belt team.
WHSV
JMU women’s basketball falls to Coastal Carolina 79-64, drops to 7-2 in Sun Belt
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball dropped a road test to Coastal Carolina 79-64 on Thursday evening. The top-ranked Sun Belt team falls to 17-4 overall including a 7-2 mark in conference action. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 17 points while pulling down four rebounds. Kseniia Kozlova and Steph Ouderkirk added 10 points apiece. Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff grabbed six rebounds each for the purple and gold.
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 27
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Friday, January 27. Central 71, Luray 70 (OT)
WHSV
Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Hensel, known as Jeb Stuart Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard television show and Captain California on Hero High, is returning to the screen for a new movie. Hensel was at Beards and Broads Axecade in Harrisonburg on Saturday teasing the film with memorabilia from...
Comments / 0