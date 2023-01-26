Read full article on original website
KXLY
Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
ifiberone.com
PIT maneuver used in vehicle pursuit of Moses Lake man suspected of DUI
MOSES LAKE - A 31-year-old Moses Lake man likely won't be driving anytime soon after he was pursued and arrested by law enforcement early Saturday. At around 12:30 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's deputy spotted a black 1989 Mercedes model 260 traveling 76 mph in a 50 mph zone on McConihe Road; authorities say the vehicle was driving erratically prompting suspicion of DUI.
Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary
A woman who was shot remains in critical condition.
ifiberone.com
Sheriff: Gang members arrested in Adams County after making threats to kill on social media
OTHELLO - Two juveniles are behind bars following their arrest for allegedly threatening to kill rival gang members and parole officers on social media. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the threats were made on Instagram. After the threats were reported to the authorities, Adams County deputies swiftly responded by...
yaktrinews.com
Woman arrested for allegedly trashing Kennewick store, trying to assault employee
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A woman was arrested for allegedly trashing a Kennewick convenience store and trying to assault the store employee. According to investigators with the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to the Food Mart on the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities reported...
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
yaktrinews.com
One killed, two others in the hospital after shooting in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - 11:00 a.m. According to Sgt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the call for help came in around 10:15 a.m. A tow truck driver in the neighborhood said they saw a woman in the road near the intersection of McMurray Avenue and Marshall Avenue. According to Sgt. Jansen, another man came out of a home and said they had been shot.
Chronicle
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
ifiberone.com
Driver accused of fleeing from state trooper at more than 125 mph near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A driver is accused of fleeing from a Washington state trooper at more than 125 mph Monday morning near Moses Lake. A state trooper heading east on Interstate 90 observed a BMW station wagon traveling at a high rate of speed. The car was clocked, after the driver had started to slow down, at 95 mph, according to the state patrol.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Police say they're looking for suspect who went on spending spree with dropped debit card
MOSES LAKE - 'Sisterly love' will likely result in 'justice served' for a Moses Lake woman who reportedly decided to go on a spending spree with a dropped debit card that wasn't hers last week. iFIBER ONE News saw a post by Josie Perez on social media about the debit...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police need help looking for a man caught stealing from Target off Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police ask for help from the community to identify this man after he was caught stealing from the Target off Columbia Center Blvd. KPD says the man and a woman acting as a getaway driver could be involved in the case. On Friday, Kennewick Police...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
A Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week, then failed its followup inspection the next day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
ifiberone.com
16-year-old Quincy girl's suspected killer caught in Othello more than three months after shooting
OTHELLO - The City of Othello was swarming with police activity on Thursday night as police arrested the suspected gunman accused of killing one of the two girls he allegedly shot in a gang-related shooting in October. At about 9:30 p.m., Othello police took the 17-year-old suspect into custody with...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 24, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
